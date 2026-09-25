NWSL - Game Week 24 25 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Gotham FC and Chicago Stars will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Chicago Stars is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Gotham FC host Chicago Stars in NWSL action, with the league leaders looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table against a side that has endured a difficult campaign.

Juan Carlos Amoros's Gotham FC arrive at this fixture in strong form, sitting first in the NWSL standings. Back-to-back wins over North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville have underlined their credentials as the division's standout team.

Chicago Stars, managed by Martin Sjoegren, occupy the bottom of the table and come into this match without a win in their last four outings. A 0-6 defeat to North Carolina Courage and a 6-1 loss to Denver Summit FC have defined a turbulent run of results.

The Stars did claim a point in their most recent fixture, drawing 1-1 with Portland Thorns, but that result did little to ease the pressure on a side with serious work to do if they are to climb away from the foot of the standings.

Gotham enter this game having conceded just once across their last two matches, and their ability to win away from home — including a 0-2 victory at Chicago earlier this season — will give Amoros confidence ahead of kick-off.

With the playoff picture taking shape, Gotham will want to press home their advantage, while Chicago need points quickly. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Chicago Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Stars manager Martin Sjoegren is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Gotham FC come into this fixture in good form, having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over North Carolina Courage, following a 1-2 victory against Racing Louisville before that. Their only defeat in this run came against Denver Summit FC, where they lost 3-0. Gotham have scored six goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Chicago Stars have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns, but a 0-6 defeat to North Carolina Courage and a 6-1 loss to Denver Summit FC highlight the scale of their difficulties. The Stars' only win in this period came against Racing Louisville, and they have conceded sixteen goals across these five fixtures while scoring just eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 30, 2026, when Chicago Stars hosted Gotham FC and lost 0-2 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Gotham FC hold a clear advantage with three wins to Chicago's zero, with two matches ending level. Gotham have not lost to the Stars in any of the five fixtures on record.

Standings

Gotham FC sit top of the NWSL table, making this a fixture between the division's leading side and its most troubled, with Chicago Stars rooted at the foot of the standings in sixteenth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Chicago Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: