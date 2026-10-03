NWSL - Game Week 25 4 Oct 2026 - 13:00

Today's game between Gotham FC and Angel City FC will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gotham FC host Angel City FC in NWSL action, with the league leaders looking to extend their dominant run against a visiting side that arrives in strong form.

Juan Carlos Amoros's Gotham side sit top of the NWSL standings and have been the most consistent team in the league this season. Their recent results back that up, with three wins from their last four matches keeping them clear at the summit.

Angel City FC come into this fixture with serious momentum of their own. Leif Gunnar Smerud's side have won four of their last five NWSL games, including a victory over Washington Spirit in their most recent outing.

The visitors occupy sixth place in the table, and a result here would do significant work toward securing their playoff position with the regular season drawing to a close.

Gotham have historically held the upper hand in this fixture, and playing at home in front of their own supporters gives Amoros's team an additional edge.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC manager Leif Gunnar Smerud is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Gotham FC have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars, and they also claimed victories away at North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville during that run. Their only defeat came against Denver Summit FC, where they were beaten 3-0. Gotham have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches, with three consecutive wins in their most recent three games underlining their current momentum.

Angel City FC arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit, and they also beat Seattle Reign FC 3-1 and Racing Louisville 2-0 in that stretch. The only points dropped came in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC. Angel City have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 24, 2026, when Angel City FC and Gotham FC drew 0-0 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Gotham hold a clear advantage, winning three of the five fixtures while Angel City have won one and one match ended level. Gotham's results include a 3-1 home win in September 2025, a 4-0 away win in April 2025, and a 2-1 home victory in June 2024.

Standings

Gotham FC lead the NWSL table, giving them the strongest possible platform heading into the final weeks of the regular season, while Angel City FC sit sixth and are pushing to secure their place in the playoff picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: