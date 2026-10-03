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NWSL
team-logoGotham FC
team-logoAngel City FC
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Watch Gotham FC vs Angel City FC NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Gotham FC vs Angel City FC
Gotham FC
Angel City FC
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 25

Today's game between Gotham FC and Angel City FC will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN

ESPN

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ABC

ABC

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Gotham FC host Angel City FC in NWSL action, with the league leaders looking to extend their dominant run against a visiting side that arrives in strong form.

Juan Carlos Amoros's Gotham side sit top of the NWSL standings and have been the most consistent team in the league this season. Their recent results back that up, with three wins from their last four matches keeping them clear at the summit.

Angel City FC come into this fixture with serious momentum of their own. Leif Gunnar Smerud's side have won four of their last five NWSL games, including a victory over Washington Spirit in their most recent outing.

The visitors occupy sixth place in the table, and a result here would do significant work toward securing their playoff position with the regular season drawing to a close.

Gotham have historically held the upper hand in this fixture, and playing at home in front of their own supporters gives Amoros's team an additional edge.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC vs Angel City FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Amoros

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC manager Leif Gunnar Smerud is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

GOT

GOT - Form

POT
D1-1
DNS
L3-0
RLO
W1-2
NCC
W1-2
CST
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ANG

ANG - Form

RLO
W0-2
DNS
D3-3
OLR
W3-1
UTA
W0-3
WAS
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Gotham FC have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars, and they also claimed victories away at North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville during that run. Their only defeat came against Denver Summit FC, where they were beaten 3-0. Gotham have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches, with three consecutive wins in their most recent three games underlining their current momentum.

Angel City FC arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit, and they also beat Seattle Reign FC 3-1 and Racing Louisville 2-0 in that stretch. The only points dropped came in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC. Angel City have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Gotham FCDrawAngel City FC
4
1
0
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
0
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
0
FT
NWSL
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
3
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
0
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
4
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
2
FT
NWSL
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
2
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
FT
11Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 24, 2026, when Angel City FC and Gotham FC drew 0-0 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Gotham hold a clear advantage, winning three of the five fixtures while Angel City have won one and one match ended level. Gotham's results include a 3-1 home win in September 2025, a 4-0 away win in April 2025, and a 2-1 home victory in June 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2616643420+1454
W
W
W
L
D
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2716384028+1251
W
W
W
W
L
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2614483624+1246
L
W
L
W
W
4
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2614394334+945
W
L
W
L
W
5
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2612774335+843
D
W
D
L
D
6
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2612684428+1642
W
W
W
D
W
7
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
27133115039+1142
W
L
L
L
W
8
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2612594337+641
W
L
D
W
W
9
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
27124113332+140
L
W
L
L
W
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
269894237+535
L
W
D
D
W
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
27103143643-733
L
W
L
D
W
12
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2686123236-430
D
W
L
L
L
13
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2675142737-1026
L
W
D
L
L
14
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2675143244-1226
L
L
W
W
L
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2672173551-1623
L
L
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2652191560-4517
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Playoff

Gotham FC lead the NWSL table, giving them the strongest possible platform heading into the final weeks of the regular season, while Angel City FC sit sixth and are pushing to secure their place in the playoff picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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