WATCH: Gnonto stuns Man Utd! Leeds star nets wonderful first-minute strike at Old Trafford

Wilfried Gnonto fired Leeds in front against Manchester United on Wednesday after less than a minute played at Old Trafford.

Gnonto made it 1-0

Scored within one minute at Old Trafford

Italian continues fine form

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old Italian burst with pace from the left-hand side before finding Patrick Bamford on the edge of the United box. The Leeds target man linked up nicely with Gnonto who received the ball well and slalomed before flashing a fine effort past David De Gea, giving the visitors a shock lead and silencing Old Trafford early on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gnonto's goal gave Chris Armas a lightning start in his first game as caretaker manager, following the sacking of compatriot and close friend Jesse Marsch on Monday. It was Juventus loanee Weston McKennie who made the headlines pre-match with his first start for the Whites, however it is Gnonto who is quietly continuing his blistering form of late, taking his tally now to four goals since the turn of the year.

DID YOU KNOW? Since his debut in October, no Leeds player has created more chances, won more fouls or completed more dribbles than Gnonto.

WHAT NEXT? After Wednesday's matchup, the two sides face each other again in the league in just four days' time, with Leeds hosting the Red Devils at Elland Road on Sunday.