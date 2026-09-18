Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 19 Sept 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Gimnasia Mendoza and Deportivo Riestra will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 1:30 PM.

The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Gimnasia Mendoza host Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs looking to consolidate their positions in Clausura Group A.

Dario Franco's Gimnasia arrive in decent form, having won three of their last five league outings. A defeat to Defensa y Justicia last time out will have tempered some of that confidence, but the results before it — including wins over Independiente and Gimnasia LP — show a side capable of competing at this level.

Deportivo Riestra head into this fixture having lost 3-0 to Lanus in their most recent Liga Profesional match. Guillermo Duro's side have struggled to turn draws into wins, collecting three draws in their previous three outings before that defeat.

The standings tell a clear story. Gimnasia sit fourth in Clausura Group A, while Riestra are placed 12th — making this a fixture with genuine significance for the away side, who need points to avoid drifting further down the table.

For Riestra, the challenge is finding a way to stop a Gimnasia side that has shown it can score on the road. The visitors will need to rediscover the defensive solidity that served them in earlier rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional fixture.

How to watch Gimnasia Mendoza vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dario Franco has no confirmed injury or suspension news available for Gimnasia Mendoza at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

For Deportivo Riestra, Guillermo Duro also has no reported absentees in the current data. Updates will be added ahead of the match as more information emerges.

Form

Gimnasia Mendoza have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Defensa y Justicia, though that followed back-to-back wins over Independiente (3-0 away) and Gimnasia LP (3-2 away). Franco's side scored 10 goals and conceded seven across the five-match run, reflecting a productive but occasionally vulnerable defensive record.

Deportivo Riestra have won zero, drawn three, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 league defeat to Lanus, and they drew 1-1 with Club Atletico Platense the week before. Riestra scored two goals and conceded five across the five-match run, with three consecutive draws in league play before that Lanus loss underlining their difficulty in finding a winning formula.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, with Deportivo Riestra hosting Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is heavily weighted toward draws, with three goalless results among them. Gimnasia's only win in the series came in December 2020, a 3-1 victory at Riestra's ground, while the sides also shared a 1-1 draw in June 2021.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Gimnasia Mendoza sit fourth while Deportivo Riestra are placed 12th. In Apertura Group A, Gimnasia hold 10th position compared to Riestra's 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia Mendoza vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: