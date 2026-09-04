Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 5 Sept 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Gimnasia LP and Tigre will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Gimnasia LP vs Tigre is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gimnasia LP host Tigre in a Liga Profesional fixture with both clubs occupying the same position in Clausura Group B standings, making this a direct contest for ground in a tight table.

Ariel Pereyra's side come into this match in poor form. Three defeats in their last four competitive outings, including a 4-0 loss to Estudiantes and a 2-3 reverse against Gimnasia Mendoza, have placed the La Plata club under real pressure at home.

Their only bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-2 victory away at Rosario Central on August 29, a result that showed Pereyra's side can produce when the pressure is on, even if consistency has been hard to find.

Tigre arrive under Diego Dabove having had a mixed run of their own. The club's Copa Sudamericana campaign ended in back-to-back defeats to Montevideo City Torque, and their Liga Profesional results have been uneven, though a 2-1 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago last month offered some encouragement.

Dabove's side drew 0-0 with Barracas Central in their most recent outing, a result that kept them level on points in the standings but did little to build momentum heading into this trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gimnasia LP vs Tigre live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Gimnasia LP vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia LP manager Ariel Pereyra has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Tigre head coach Diego Dabove is in a similar position, with no player absences or squad news confirmed at this stage. Further updates for both sides will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Gimnasia LP have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional on August 29, though that followed a run of three straight defeats. Those losses included a 4-0 thrashing by Estudiantes and a 2-3 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza, with the side also going out of the Copa Argentina on penalties against Deportivo Riestra. Gimnasia have conceded ten goals across this five-match stretch, a figure that highlights their defensive difficulties.

Tigre have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional on September 1. A 2-1 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on August 24 was their standout result in this period, though two Copa Sudamericana defeats to Montevideo City Torque, including a 0-1 loss and a 2-1 reverse, dented their continental ambitions. Tigre have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Tigre and Gimnasia LP drew 2-2 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Before that, the sides also drew 1-1 in September 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, neither club has dominated, with two draws, one win for Tigre, and one win for Gimnasia LP featuring in the dataset, along with a 3-1 Gimnasia LP victory from February 2019.

Standings

In the Liga Profesional Clausura, both Gimnasia LP and Tigre sit third in Group B. In the Apertura, Gimnasia LP are placed fifth in Group B while Tigre are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia LP vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: