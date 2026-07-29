Liga Profesional - Game Week 2 29 Jul 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Gimnasia LP and River Plate will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 6:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Gimnasia LP vs River Plate is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gimnasia LP host River Plate in the Liga Profesional, with Eduardo Coudet's side making the trip to face one of the division's more stubborn opponents.

River arrive in poor form. A 1-0 defeat to Barracas Central on July 25 was their third loss in five matches across all competitions, and the pressure on Coudet is building. A side that reached the Copa Sudamericana group stage earlier this year has looked far from convincing in domestic play.

Gimnasia, managed by Ariel Pereyra, are no strangers to a fight. They fell 2-1 to Racing Club last time out in the Liga Profesional, but their record against stronger opponents shows they can be difficult to break down at home.

These two sides met just weeks ago, with River winning 2-0 on home soil in May. Gimnasia will be looking to reverse that result and claim a rare victory over their more decorated visitors.

River's recent struggles across competitions make this a more open contest than the standings might suggest. Coudet needs a response from his squad, and a trip to La Plata is rarely straightforward.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gimnasia LP vs River Plate live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gimnasia LP vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia LP head coach Ariel Pereyra has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. River Plate manager Eduardo Coudet is similarly without reported absences or disciplinary issues for the visiting squad. No projected XI has been confirmed for either side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Gimnasia LP have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Racing Club in the Liga Profesional on July 24. Their best result in the run came away at Velez Sarsfield, where they claimed a 1-0 victory. They also drew 1-1 with Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly, though their competitive form has been patchy.

River Plate have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home defeat to Barracas Central on July 25 in the Liga Profesional. A 1-3 Copa Argentina loss to Aldosivi earlier in the month compounded a difficult run that also included a 2-3 defeat to Belgrano. River's only clean-sheet win in the period came against Blooming in the Copa Sudamericana, a 3-0 result that now feels distant given subsequent performances.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when River Plate hosted Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, River have won three and Gimnasia one, with one match ending in a draw. Gimnasia's sole win in the series came in November 2025, a 1-0 victory at River's ground, while the sides drew 1-1 in August 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, both Gimnasia LP and River Plate sit in tenth position. In the Apertura Group B, Gimnasia are fifth while River occupy second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia LP vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: