Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 9 Aug 2026 - 16:45

Today's game between Gimnasia LP and Barracas Central will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 4:45 PM.

Gimnasia LP vs Barracas Central is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Gimnasia LP host Barracas Central in a Liga Profesional Group B fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Ariel Pereyra's side arrive in decent shape after back-to-back league wins, including a notable 1-0 victory over River Plate in late July. That result showed Gimnasia are capable of competing with the division's stronger sides.

Barracas Central, managed by Damian Ayude, come into this match as the form team. They have won three consecutive Liga Profesional matches and sit top of Clausura Group B, making them the side opponents least want to face right now.

Gimnasia have been active in pre-season, travelling to Russia for friendlies against Dynamo Makhachkala and Zenit St. Petersburg before the league resumed. The competitive edge has clearly carried over.

Barracas, by contrast, have had a more varied recent schedule. A heavy Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco da Gama in May was followed by a Copa Argentina win over Huracan, and they have since found their best Liga Profesional form at the right moment.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Gimnasia LP vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia LP are managed by Ariel Pereyra, though no injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. A projected starting XI is also unavailable at this stage. Barracas Central head coach Damian Ayude faces a similar situation, with no player absences or squad updates currently confirmed. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Gimnasia LP head into this match with three wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Aldosivi on August 2, following a 1-0 home victory over River Plate four days earlier. A 2-1 defeat to Racing Club in between those results is the one blemish on an otherwise solid recent run. Two pre-season friendlies — a draw and a win against Russian opposition — round out the five-match sample. Gimnasia have scored seven goals across those five games and conceded five.

Barracas Central arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win away at Deportivo Riestra on August 2, continuing a run that also includes victories over Aldosivi and River Plate. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 3-0 loss to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana back in May. Barracas have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches and scored five goals while conceding just one in Liga Profesional action.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Barracas Central at home on February 9, 2026, in the Liga Profesional. That result reversed the outcome from December 2025, when Gimnasia won 2-0 at the same venue. Across the last five encounters, Barracas Central have won two, Gimnasia have won two, and one match has yet to produce a winner for either side in that span — with Gimnasia taking a 0-1 Copa Argentina victory in August 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Barracas Central sit top in first place, while Gimnasia LP are fifth. In the Apertura Group B table, Gimnasia are fifth and Barracas Central are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia LP vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: