Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 19 Sept 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Gimnasia LP and Banfield will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Gimnasia LP vs Banfield is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gimnasia LP host Banfield in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Ariel Pereyra's Gimnasia come into this one sitting second in Clausura Group B, a position they will be eager to protect. Their recent form has been a mixed picture, but back-to-back league wins over Tigre and Rosario Central before a draw with Argentinos Juniors shows they are capable of stringing results together.

Banfield arrive in difficult shape. Pedro Troglio's side have lost three of their last five matches and sit 12th in Clausura Group B, with the gap to the teams above them growing. A 3-1 defeat to Aldosivi last time out in the league made it a run to forget.

The head-to-head record adds some context. Gimnasia won 1-2 at Banfield's ground in March 2026, and the series across recent meetings has generally favoured the home side on the day.

With Gimnasia looking to consolidate their position near the top and Banfield desperate to arrest a slide, the stakes are clear for both benches.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional match.

How to watch Gimnasia LP vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia LP manager Ariel Pereyra has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Banfield head coach Pedro Troglio also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Gimnasia LP have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional on September 13, following a 2-1 win over Tigre on September 5. They also claimed a 1-2 victory away at Rosario Central on August 29. Gimnasia scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Banfield have taken one win and one draw from their last five, with three defeats also in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Barracas Central on September 14, but three Liga Profesional losses to Aldosivi, River Plate, and Newell's Old Boys weigh heavily on that record. Banfield scored eight goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 11, 2026, when Gimnasia LP won 1-2 away at Banfield in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gimnasia have won three and Banfield two, with results spread across the Liga Profesional and Copa de la Liga Profesional. Banfield's two wins in the series both came when hosting, including a 2-0 result in November 2023.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Gimnasia LP sit second and Banfield are 12th. The same positions are reflected in the Apertura Group B standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia LP vs Banfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: