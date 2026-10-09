Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 9 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Gimnasia LP and Atletico Tucuman will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gimnasia LP vs Atletico Tucuman are listed below. The match is available to watch on Fanatiz and ViX.

Gimnasia LP host Atletico Tucuman in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs sitting in the middle of the Clausura Group B table and looking to build some separation from the teams around them.

Ariel Pereyra's Gimnasia side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last four Liga Profesional outings. Three consecutive draws have tempered expectations slightly, but the wins over Tigre and Rosario Central earlier in the run showed the squad is capable of taking three points on the road as well as at home.

Atletico Tucuman arrive in uncertain form. Julio Falcioni's side have won just twice in their last five matches across all competitions, and back-to-back Liga Profesional defeats to Aldosivi and River Plate have left them in need of a response.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, with recent meetings producing narrow margins and no side establishing a dominant run. That competitive history adds weight to what is already a fixture with genuine table implications.

Both teams need points to move into the top half of the Clausura standings, which gives this match a sharp edge that pure league position alone does not always provide.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gimnasia LP vs Atletico Tucuman, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gimnasia LP vs Atletico Tucuman with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ariel Pereyra has not confirmed a probable lineup for Gimnasia LP ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially declared for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julio Falcioni's Atletico Tucuman squad is similarly free of confirmed absentees at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the visiting side's selection will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Gimnasia LP head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Independiente Rivadavia, continuing a run of three straight draws that followed back-to-back wins over Tigre and Rosario Central. Across those five matches, Gimnasia scored seven goals and conceded five, with the away win at Rosario Central standing as the standout result in that stretch.

Atletico Tucuman's recent form is harder to read. They have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Barracas Central, Aldosivi, and River Plate offset by wins over Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Argentina and Racing Club in the Liga Profesional. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Barracas Central, and they have conceded in each of their last three matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Atletico Tucuman won 1-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly contested, with each side claiming two wins and one match decided in Gimnasia LP's favour as the away team. Margins have been tight throughout, with no meeting in the dataset producing more than a one-goal difference.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Gimnasia LP sit fifth and Atletico Tucuman are ninth, leaving Tucuman in the lower half of the standings and in need of points to close the gap. In the Apertura Group B, Gimnasia are also fifth while Tucuman are thirteenth, underlining the pressure on Falcioni's side to find form.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia LP vs Atletico Tucuman today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: