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Conference League
team-logoGetafe
Coliseum
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Getafe vs Brighton live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Getafe
Brighton & Hove Albion
Conference League

Getafe play Brighton in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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United StatesParamount+
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Hong KongNow Player
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Getafe vs Brighton: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Coliseum

On 05.11.2026, Getafe and Brighton kick off at 21:00.

Getafe vs Brighton live today: TV and live-stream details

RTL+ will broadcast Getafe vs Brighton live. You can stream the match there.

Getafe and Brighton: Recent results

Getafe have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Sevilla FC 3-1 in the league, having previously lost 4-0 to Athletic Bilbao and 5-2 to FC Lugano in the Conference League. Bordalás' team scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

With three wins from their last five competitive matches, Brighton are in strong form. They most recently beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League, following a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace. Brighton also lost 2-0 to Liverpool and drew 0-0 with FK Jablonec in the Conference League. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

GET

GET - Form

RAY
D1-1
LUG
L2-5
ATH
L4-0
UBL
W2-3
SEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
MCI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Getafe vs Brighton: Line-ups

Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion lineups

4-2-3-1
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-3-3
D. SoriaD. SoriaJ. MojicaJ. MojicaDjeneDjeneKikoKikoS. BoselliS. BoselliM. SatrianoM. SatrianoA. GarciaA. GarciaR. TerratsR. TerratsN. GudeljN. GudeljO. MangalaO. MangalaI. AzonI. AzonB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkCostinhaCostinhaM. SvobodaM. SvobodaJ. HadjamJ. HadjamY. AyariY. AyariO. BoscagliO. BoscagliP. GrossP. GrossJ. HinshelwoodJ. HinshelwoodM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeG. RutterG. Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Getafe

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bordalas
  • F. Hurzeler

Getafe vs Brighton: Form

GET

GET - Form

RAY
D1-1
LUG
L2-5
ATH
L4-0
UBL
W2-3
SEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
MCI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Getafe vs Brighton: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GetafeDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
0
1
Club Friendlies
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Getafe vs Brighton: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320193+66
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
31116604
W
D
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
21
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
22
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
23
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
24
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301228-61
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
300327-50
L
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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