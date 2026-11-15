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Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Olympiastadion

At Berlin's Olympiastadion, Germany host the Netherlands in the decisive final UEFA Nations League A group match. The result will determine who reaches the quarter-finals.

Germany arrive full of confidence after a convincing 3-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade. Jürgen Klopp urged his side to finally take their own quality for granted. With eight points from the group, Germany have matters in their own hands.

In Belgrade, Florian Wirtz stood out. He scored to make it 2-0 and directed play with an ease that had Klopp singing his praises. Brajan Gruda added the third goal, underlining the depth Germany now have in their squad.

The Netherlands arrive after a historic night in Amsterdam. Their 7-0 win over Greece equalled the biggest victory in Nations League history. Tijjani Reijnders scored three times in 21 minutes and was simply unstoppable.

Under Xavi Hernández, the Oranje have quickly become a team who systematically dismantle opponents. Many thought Joey Veerman and Frenkie de Jong could not play together in midfield. In Amsterdam, they proved every doubter wrong.

Donyell Malen ended his international goal drought with the seventh goal of the night and afterwards spoke of intensive video work with the coach. The Netherlands arrive with momentum, confidence and a tactical clarity that will pose Germany some real questions.

Germany and the Netherlands: Recent results

Across their past five competitive matches, Germany have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently won 3-1 away to Serbia, having previously drawn 0-0 with Greece. Germany scored four goals and conceded two in those five matches.

The Netherlands have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their latest outing brought a 7-0 win over Greece. Before that, they had beaten Serbia twice and drawn 1-1 with Germany. Across those five matches, the Oranje scored 13 times and conceded just four goals.

Germany vs Netherlands: Line-ups

Germany vs Netherlands: Form

Germany vs Netherlands: Head-to-head record

Germany vs Netherlands: The tables