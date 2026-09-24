UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Today's game between Georgia and Northern Ireland will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Georgia vs Northern Ireland is available to watch in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Georgia host Northern Ireland at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi in UEFA Nations League B Group 2. Both sides come into this fixture with points to play for and something to prove on the continental stage.

Georgia have established themselves as a team that commands respect after qualifying for their first major tournament in 2024. Willy Sagnol's side carry genuine attacking threat, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the line as one of the most dangerous forwards in European football.

Northern Ireland arrive under Michael O'Neill with a squad hungry to climb the Nations League standings. They have shown they can compete against strong opposition and will look to take something from this away fixture.

Georgia sit top of Group 2 heading into this match, giving this fixture added significance for the visitors. Northern Ireland occupy third place and need a result to close the gap.

The two nations have rarely met, which adds an element of the unknown to proceedings. Both coaches will have done their homework, and tactical discipline could prove decisive.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on below.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Willy Sagnol has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Georgia squad at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Michael O'Neill is similarly yet to name his expected XI for Northern Ireland, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Georgia come into this match in reasonable shape, having won two of their last five matches while drawing two and losing one. Sagnol's side beat Bahrain 2-0 in their most recent outing and drew 1-1 with Romania before that, giving them a run of three matches without defeat. Their only loss in this stretch came against Bulgaria in World Cup qualification, and they have scored seven goals across the five games.

Northern Ireland's recent form is more mixed. O'Neill's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to France in a friendly, though they bounced back from an earlier 2-0 loss to Italy by beating Guinea 1-0. A draw with Wales and a win over Luxembourg round out a period that shows resilience but also vulnerability against top-level opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Northern Ireland NIR 4 Georgia GEO 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited based on available data. The only recorded meeting came in March 2008, when Northern Ireland hosted Georgia in a friendly and won convincingly, 4-1. That result gives Northern Ireland the edge in historical terms, though the gap in years means it offers little reliable guide to what either side can produce today.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Georgia GEO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hungary HUN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland NIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine UKR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Georgia lead the table in first place while Northern Ireland sit third. That gap in positions makes this a significant fixture for the visitors, who need points to apply pressure on the group leaders on their own patch.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: