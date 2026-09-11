Serie A - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Frosinone will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Genoa vs Frosinone is available to watch live via Paramount+ and Peacock. Details for each platform are listed below.

Genoa host Frosinone at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Serie A season, with both clubs arriving in contrasting states of mind.

Daniele De Rossi's side are still searching for their first point of the campaign. Three league defeats from three have left Genoa rooted to the bottom of the table, and the 1-4 home loss to Como last Friday — in which the visitors' trio of trequartisti ran riot — underlined the scale of the work ahead.

New signing Milutin Osmajic gave the Ferraris faithful brief hope when he opened the scoring on his first Serie A start, but goals from Baturina, Diao (twice) and Nico Paz sealed a comfortable win for Fabregas's side. De Rossi will demand a sharper response this week.

Frosinone, by contrast, are one of the early-season stories. Massimiliano Alvini's promoted side sit seventh after winning two of their opening three league games, with six points already banked.

Antonio Raimondo is the man driving that momentum. The striker has scored four times in the first three rounds of fixtures — only Donyell Malen has netted more — and his brace against Venezia in a 3-2 win on Sunday took his tally to a level that is attracting serious attention, including talk of a first senior Italy call-up under Roberto Mancini.

For Genoa, this is a must-improve fixture. For Frosinone, it is a chance to cement their place among the early pacesetters. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Genoa vs Frosinone with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniele De Rossi is without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Lorenzo Venturino, and Elias Havel through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad. The projected XI features Justin Bijlow in goal behind a back three of Leo Oestigard, Johan Vasquez, and Alessandro Marcandalli, with Milutin Osmajic leading the attack alongside Lorenzo Colombo.

Massimiliano Alvini reports no injuries or suspensions in the Frosinone camp. Antonio Raimondo leads the projected starting line-up, supported by Seydou Fini and Giorgi Kvernadze, with Romano Schmid, Patrizio Masini, and Giacomo Calò expected to operate in midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Genoa have lost all three of their Serie A matches this season, conceding six goals and scoring just two in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 home defeat to Como, and they also fell 1-0 to Lazio and 0-2 to Napoli earlier in the campaign. Their only win across their last five fixtures came in the Coppa Italia, a 4-1 victory over Ascoli. De Rossi's side have yet to keep a clean sheet in the league.

Frosinone have won two and lost one of their three Serie A games, accumulating six points. They beat Venezia 3-2 most recently and earlier defeated Fiorentina 3-0 away from home. Their sole league loss came against Juventus on the opening weekend. Across their last five competitive matches, Frosinone have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the Ferraris in Serie A on March 30, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Frosinone hold the stronger record with three wins to Genoa's one, with one draw. Frosinone have scored nine goals in those meetings compared to five for Genoa.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Genoa sit 19th while Frosinone are placed 7th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Frosinone today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: