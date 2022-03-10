Watch: £33m Newcastle star Guimaraes executes stunning backheel volley to score first Premier League goal
James Westwood
(C)Getty images
Newcastle's £33 million ($43m) January signing Bruno Guimaraes executed a stunning backheel volley to score his first Premier League goal for the club against Southampton.
Guimaraes was handed his first start for Newcastle since his big-money move from Lyon at St Mary's, and marked the occasion in style.
With the scoreline level at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, the Brazilian improvised to flick Dan Burn's header into the net with a swift flick of his heel, sending the away supporters into raptures.
