Watch: £33m Newcastle star Guimaraes executes stunning backheel volley to score first Premier League goal

James Westwood
The Brazilian marked his first start for the Magpies in style as he produced a moment of magic to open his scoring account

Newcastle's £33 million ($43m) January signing Bruno Guimaraes executed a stunning backheel volley to score his first Premier League goal for the club against Southampton.

Guimaraes was handed his first start for Newcastle since his big-money move from Lyon at St Mary's, and marked the occasion in style.

With the scoreline level at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, the Brazilian improvised to flick Dan Burn's header into the net with a swift flick of his heel, sending the away supporters into raptures.

