Super Lig - Game Week 9 26 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Galatasaray host Fenerbahce at Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul in the Super Lig's Intercontinental Derby, one of Turkish football's most combustible fixtures. Okan Buruk's side welcome their city rivals to the European side of Istanbul looking to extend their grip at the top of the table.

Galatasaray arrive in decent shape after winning three of their last five matches, including a 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille in their most recent outing. That European result will have lifted spirits considerably ahead of a derby that demands full intensity from the first whistle.

Fenerbahce, under Ismail Kartal, come into this fixture having drawn their last Champions League match 2-2 with Slavia Prague, and they have won three of their last five across all competitions. The visitors will be confident they can cause problems, particularly after a 3-0 Super Lig win over Alanyaspor last weekend.

With Victor Osimhen leading the line for Galatasaray and Fenerbahce boasting their own attacking firepower, both sides carry a genuine goal threat. The derby format tends to compress form tables and league positions into irrelevance — what matters here is Istanbul bragging rights.

Rams Park, with its record-breaking crowd noise and 53,000-plus capacity, provides a backdrop that few stadiums in world football can match. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray are managed by Okan Buruk for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce head into the derby under Ismail Kartal. As with the home team, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided at this stage, and the squad details will be updated as more information becomes available.

Form

Galatasaray have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 Champions League win over Lille, and they also claimed a 3-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa during that run. Their only defeat came against Barcelona, who beat them 4-1 in European competition. Across those five fixtures, Galatasaray have scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Fenerbahce have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Champions League draw with Slavia Prague, which followed a 3-0 Super Lig win over Alanyaspor. The low point of their recent run was a 6-0 Champions League defeat to Aston Villa. Fenerbahce have scored ten goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-0 Super Lig win for Galatasaray at Rams Park in April 2026. Before that, Fenerbahce claimed a 2-0 victory in the Super Cup Final in January 2026, while the sides drew 1-1 in a Super Lig match at Fenerbahce's ground in December 2025. Across the last five meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the head-to-head record across all 406 competitive meetings historically favours Fenerbahce.

Standings

In the Super Lig table, Galatasaray sit second and Fenerbahce third, meaning both clubs are in close pursuit of the title and separated by a margin that makes this derby a direct contest between two genuine championship contenders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: