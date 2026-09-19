Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Fulham vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States on NBC and Fubo, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. You can also watch via DirecTV Stream.

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham arrive at this one in reasonable shape, sitting in the bottom half of the table but showing signs of life in recent weeks. The west London side drew with Liverpool before suffering back-to-back league defeats, and they will be eager to use home advantage to their benefit.

For Manchester United, the mood around Old Trafford is considerably more turbulent. Michael Carrick's side have lost back-to-back matches and exited the Carabao Cup, and the manager has found himself at the centre of mounting scrutiny. Carrick has firmly rejected suggestions that his position is under threat, calling the speculation ridiculous.

Off the pitch, United's week has been dominated by the JJ Gabriel saga. The 15-year-old wonderkid has travelled to Barcelona for transfer talks after informing the club of his desire to leave immediately, adding another unwanted distraction ahead of this fixture.

Marcus Rashford, back in the fold at Old Trafford after his own turbulent period, is expected to feature as Carrick looks to steady the ship in the league.

Fulham's own teenage talent, Josh King, has been attracting admiring glances from Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, and the forward will be eager to use this platform to further his growing reputation.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Kenny Tete through injury, though Arbeloa otherwise has a strong group to select from. The projected XI points to Bernd Leno in goal, with a midfield built around Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi, and Joshua King leading the attack alongside Gonzalo Garcia and Oscar Bobb.

Manchester United head into the game with a lengthy injury list. Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Tom Heaton and Luke Shaw are all sidelined. Carrick's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans in midfield and Matheus Cunha alongside Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

Form

Fulham arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording one win, one draw and two defeats across their last four Premier League outings. Their most recent league match ended in a goalless draw with Liverpool, following a 2-3 defeat to Crystal Palace and a 1-0 loss to Sunderland. A Carabao Cup win over West Ham, where they came from behind to win 3-2, offers some encouragement heading into the weekend.

Manchester United's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story. Carrick's side earned a commanding 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, but have since lost to Manchester City in the league and Brighton in the Carabao Cup, conceding three in that most recent defeat. A 2-2 draw with Everton rounds out a run that shows United capable of both extremes.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 3-2 at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage in August 2025. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, United have the stronger record, though Fulham have proven they can take points from this fixture, as that August 2025 draw and a 0-1 win for United in January 2025 illustrate a tight rivalry at this level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are 13th, making this a fixture with implications at both ends of the standings for the two clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: