Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. Streaming options are listed below.

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup, with two Premier League sides in contrasting moods meeting in a London derby that carries genuine weight for both camps.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham arrive on the back of consecutive league wins. Oscar Bobb's late strike at Coventry last weekend — the club's first away league victory since February — has given the Cottagers real momentum heading into this cup tie.

Crystal Palace are in a far more difficult position. Pierre Sage's side lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle on Sunday, a result that left them on just seven points and under mounting pressure. Back-to-back home defeats in the league have done little to ease concerns around the Eagles.

The Europa League has offered Palace some relief. A 2-2 draw in Istanbul against Besiktas showed Sage's squad can compete when tested on the road, but domestic results remain the priority.

Fulham's home form and the confidence of a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions give Arbeloa's side the advantage on paper. Palace, though, have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs and will not travel to SW6 without belief.

For US viewers looking to watch this Carabao Cup clash live, here is everything you need to know about how to stream it.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alvaro Arbeloa takes charge of Fulham for this Carabao Cup fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Pierre Sage oversees Crystal Palace, but the away team's injury list and probable lineup have also not yet been confirmed. Further team news will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Fulham have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City, which followed a 1-0 victory over Hull City the week before. Their only defeat in the run came at Ipswich Town, where they lost 2-1. Across the five matches, Fulham scored seven goals and conceded seven, with back-to-back clean-sheet wins at the end of the sequence a positive sign.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle United, which followed a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas. Their only win in the run was a 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest. Palace scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five games, with their defensive record a clear concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on September 5, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-3 at Craven Cottage. Before that, Palace also won a pre-season friendly 1-2 at Fulham in August 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Crystal Palace hold three wins to Fulham's one, with one draw, and have scored eleven goals to Fulham's five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: