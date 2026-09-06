Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Benito Stirpe

Today's game between Frosinone and Venezia will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Frosinone vs Venezia is available to watch live on Paramount+. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Frosinone host Venezia at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone in Serie A matchday three, with both clubs looking to establish themselves at very different ends of the table.

Frosinone arrive in strong form after a stunning 3-0 win at Fiorentina last time out in the league. Antonio Raimondo was the standout performer that day, scoring twice to give Massimiliano Alvini's side one of the more impressive results of the early season.

Venezia, by contrast, have made a difficult start to life back in Serie A. Giovanni Stroppa's side have lost their opening two league matches, conceding four goals in the process, and arrive at the Stirpe under real pressure to pick up their first points of the campaign.

The hosts sit ninth in the early Serie A standings, while Venezia find themselves in 18th — a gap that tells its own story heading into this fixture.

With Frosinone building confidence and Venezia searching for a foothold in the division, this is a match with genuine stakes for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Frosinone vs Venezia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Frosinone vs Venezia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frosinone head coach Massimiliano Alvini has one confirmed absentee, with Romano Schmid ruled out through injury. No suspensions are reported. The projected XI sees Lorenzo Palmisani in goal, with a back four of Anthony Oyono, Ilario Monterisi, Gabriele Bracaglia, and Gabriele Calvani. Giorgi Kvernadze, Patrizio Masini, Luis Hasa, and Seydou Fini are named in midfield, with Giacomo Calo and Antonio Raimondo leading the attack.

Venezia manager Giovanni Stroppa is without four players through injury: Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante, Matias Moreno, and Bartol Franjic. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI has Filip Stankovic in goal, with Redouane Halhal, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joel Schingtienne, and Ridgeciano Haps in defence. Toma Basic, Antoine Hainaut, Gianluca Busio, and Kike Perez fill the midfield, with John Yeboah and Akor Adams up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Frosinone head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia, though their standout result remains the 3-0 league victory at Fiorentina on August 29. They also beat Juve Stabia 4-1 in the Coppa Italia earlier in the run. Across those five matches, Frosinone scored nine goals and conceded six.

Venezia have struggled for consistency, collecting just one win from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Udinese, and they were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan and 2-0 by Lecce in their opening two Serie A fixtures. Their sole win in the period came against Modena in the Coppa Italia, 3-2. Venezia have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026 in Serie B, when Venezia won 1-2 at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Before that, Venezia beat Frosinone 3-0 at home in October 2025, also in Serie B. Across the last five meetings, Venezia hold the edge with three wins to Frosinone's two, and the sides have shared 11 goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the early Serie A table, Frosinone sit ninth while Venezia are 18th after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Frosinone vs Venezia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: