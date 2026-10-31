Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Benito Stirpe

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How to watch Frosinone v Torino with a VPN

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Frosinone's Stadio Benito Stirpe hosts the Serie A meeting between Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone and Ignazio Abate's Torino in the tenth round of the 2026/27 season.

Fresh from thrashing Lecce 5-1 in the last round, Frosinone are in excellent form. The result underlined Alvini's side's status as one of the league's most prolific attacking teams. Newly promoted Frosinone occupy a European place and show no sign of wanting to give up ground.

Torino, meanwhile, must respond to a 3-1 home defeat by Como that ended their run of three consecutive wins. They remain a solid side, but a trip to the Benito Stirpe looks anything but straightforward.

Abate's players had shown character and consistency in the preceding weeks, and Adams and Simeone are set to continue as the strike partnership. Injuries will, however, leave the Torino manager without several players.

With an almost full squad available and recent results lifting the camp, Alvini has reason for confidence. Frosinone play with the hunger of a side who know they can achieve something historic this season.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Florian Grillitsch is Frosinone's only unavailable player. Alvini is expected to start Lorenzo Palmisani in goal, with Gabriele Calvani, Gabriele Bracaglia, Anthony Oyono and Giorgio Cittadini in defence. Giacomo Calo, Patrizio Masini, Giorgi Kvernadze, Romano Schmid and Fares Ghedjemis are expected to feature in midfield, with Antonio Raimondo in attack.

Torino have four absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Rolando Mandragora, Franco Israel and Ricardo Rodriguez are out through injury. Abate is expected to turn to Lucas Perri in goal, with Ardian Ismajli, Pietro Comuzzo and Saul Coco in defence. Alessio Cacciamani, Daniel Bragança, Rafik Belghali and Kian Fitz-Jim are expected in midfield, with Nikola Vlasic as an attacking midfielder behind the Adams-Simeone partnership.

Form

Across their last five Serie A matches and friendlies, Frosinone have three wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring 17 goals and conceding eight. They arrive after that emphatic 5-1 win over Lecce, which followed a 4-4 draw with Atalanta. Before those games, Alvini's side beat Sassuolo 4-2 and lost 3-0 to Napoli.

Torino have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches, with eight goals scored and seven conceded. The 3-1 defeat by Como followed three consecutive wins, including a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. A 1-1 draw with Bologna is their only other result without a win in that period.

Previous meetings

The sides last met on 21 April 2024, when Torino and Frosinone drew 0-0 in Serie A. Their last five available meetings have produced two wins apiece and one draw. Those results include Frosinone's 2-1 Coppa Italia win in November 2023 and Torino's 3-2 victory in 2018.

League table

Sixth-placed Frosinone have exceeded expectations in Serie A this season. Torino sit tenth and need points to climb the table and move closer to the European places.

NordVPN

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