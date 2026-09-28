CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between French Guiana and Sint Maarten will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 5:00 PM.

French Guiana vs Sint Maarten is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

French Guiana host Sint Maarten in Group 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides looking to pick up points in a tight table.

French Guiana arrive at this fixture having struggled for consistency. Their last five results tell a difficult story: four defeats and a draw, with their most recent outing a 2-1 loss to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26.

Sint Maarten come in off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Belize on September 27, a result that leaves them rooted at the bottom of the group. Their recent form has been a mix of friendly wins and competitive setbacks.

With both teams sitting in the lower half of the group standings, this match carries real weight for either side hoping to avoid the bottom spot.

Read on for full details on how to watch French Guiana vs Sint Maarten, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch French Guiana vs Sint Maarten with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for French Guiana ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Sint Maarten have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

French Guiana have won none of their last five competitive matches, recording one draw and four defeats in that run. They drew 2-2 with Belize in November 2024 but have not won since, most recently falling 2-1 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded nine, showing an ability to find the net but a recurring vulnerability at the back.

Sint Maarten's last five matches span both friendlies and competitive football, producing two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Belize 3-2 in a March 2026 friendly but lost 1-0 to the same opponents in their most recent CONCACAF Nations League outing on September 27. They kept clean sheets in two of their five matches, though their record in competitive fixtures remains a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides on record came in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification, where French Guiana beat Sint Maarten 4-1 on June 17, 2023. That result gives French Guiana the advantage in head-to-head terms from the available data, with Sint Maarten yet to register a win against this opponent.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Belize BLZ 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 French Guiana GUF 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Sint Maarten SIM 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Relegation

French Guiana sit third in CONCACAF Nations League Group 4, with Sint Maarten in fourth, meaning the home side hold a narrow edge over their opponents in the table. A win for either team would have a direct impact on the battle to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch French Guiana vs Sint Maarten today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: