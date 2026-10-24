Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

Today's game between Freiburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Streaming options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday to face Freiburg in Bundesliga Matchday 7, with the Bavarians looking to maintain their grip at the top of the table.

Freiburg come into this fixture under pressure. Julian Schuster's side have lost their last two competitive matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and a 3-0 loss to Monaco in the Conference League, and will need a strong home performance to arrest that slide.

Bayern, by contrast, are coming off a midweek Champions League draw against Arsenal, a 2-2 result at the Allianz Arena that showed both the team's quality and its current injury concerns. Vincent Kompany's side remain top of the Bundesliga and have been ruthless in the league this season, putting six past RB Leipzig just last weekend.

The bigger picture for Bayern is managing a congested schedule with a depleted attack. Luis Diaz suffered a muscle fibre tear late in the Arsenal match and will miss several weeks, joining Jamal Musiala on the sidelines. Kompany is expected to rotate, and young forward Lennart Karl could come into contention despite the club's concerns about his recent form and focus.

Manuel Neuer, whose spectacular save against Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes drew widespread praise midweek, is back in goal after an injury absence and brings considerable experience to a Bayern side that has been sharing goalkeeping duties this season.

Freiburg will take confidence from their home record and the fact that Bayern arrive fatigued after a demanding European night. Schuster's team beat Bayern 2-3 here in April and will believe they can cause problems.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Freiburg head coach Julian Schuster is without Florent Muslija, Bruno Ogbus, and Berkay Yilmaz through injury. His projected XI reads: Backhaus; Makengo, Ginter, Treu, Lienhart; Goto, Scherhant, Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Matanovic.

For Bayern, Kompany is dealing with a growing injury list. Jamal Musiala remains in rehabilitation from a muscle fibre tear, Tarek Buchmann is also sidelined, and Luis Diaz is the latest addition to the treatment room after sustaining a muscle fibre tear during the Arsenal match. No suspensions are reported for either side. Kompany's projected XI is: Urbig; Kim, Upamecano, Laimer, Brown; Gnabry, Pavlovic, Saibari, Ito; Olise, Kane.

Form

Freiburg have won two, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 8. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Conference League, and they also lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Earlier in the run, they beat Jablonec 3-2 in Europe and Schalke 04 2-1 in the league.

Bayern's last five matches tell a different story. Kompany's side have won two, drawn three, and lost none, scoring 20 goals and conceding 8 across that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League, while the 6-1 demolition of RB Leipzig stands out as the highlight. Bayern have not lost in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Bayern won 3-2 at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Bundesliga clash. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won four and drawn one, with Freiburg failing to record a victory in that run. Bayern have scored 19 goals to Freiburg's 9 across those five meetings.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich sit top of the table heading into Matchday 7, while Freiburg are third. The gap between the sides reflects Bayern's dominant early-season form, though Freiburg's home advantage and Bayern's injury issues make this a more open contest than the standings alone suggest.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: