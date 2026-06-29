World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Sweden will kick-off at Jun 30, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

France vs Sweden is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via streaming services including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France and Sweden meet at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with Les Bleus entering as the tournament's most clinical side after sweeping Group I without dropping a point.

Didier Deschamps' squad scored 10 goals across three group games, with Ousmane Dembele delivering the defining individual performance of the group stage. The PSG winger scored a hat-trick against Norway in France's final group outing, a 4-1 win that sent Les Bleus into the knockout rounds in ominous form.

Graham Potter's Sweden side reached the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F, a group that included the Netherlands. It was not a straightforward passage, but the Swedes showed enough resilience and attacking quality to earn their place in the round of 32.

Potter has spoken openly about the challenge ahead, describing the fixture as a dream encounter while making clear his side intend to cause a shock. Sweden's attacking threat is genuine, and the French backline cannot afford complacency against a squad that contains real quality.

Defender Isak Hien is unavailable for Sweden, which represents a notable blow to Potter's defensive options. France, meanwhile, appear to have a fully fit and settled squad as they prepare for the knockout rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Sweden, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps has no injuries or suspensions listed in the France squad ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sweden manager Graham Potter is without defender Isak Hien, who is ruled out through injury. No suspensions are listed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 4 I. Hien

Form

France arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat of Norway in the World Cup group stage, in which Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick. Before that, Les Bleus beat Iraq 3-0 and opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Senegal, making it three consecutive World Cup victories. Their only defeat across the five-match run was a 2-1 friendly loss to Ivory Coast. France have scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five games.

Sweden's recent record is more mixed. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Japan in the World Cup group stage. They beat Tunisia 5-1 earlier in the tournament but suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to the Netherlands. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 3-1 defeat to Norway. Sweden scored nine goals across those five games and conceded 13.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between France and Sweden came in November 2020, when France won 4-2 in a UEFA Nations League A fixture. Sweden won the reverse fixture earlier that season, a 0-1 result in Stockholm. Across the last five recorded meetings, France have won three times to Sweden's one, with one match also going Sweden's way in 2017 World Cup qualification. France have scored nine goals across those five encounters and conceded six.

Standings

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, France finished top of Group I. Sweden advanced as third place in Group F.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: