UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Today's game between France and Italy will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

France vs Italy is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with streaming options through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

France host Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis in a UEFA Nations League Group 1 fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the autumn window draws toward its conclusion.

Zinedine Zidane's France come into this match having won their opening two Nations League games, beating Turkey and then Belgium in a 1-0 victory that saw Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet earn his first senior cap with a commanding display. The new manager's early impact has been felt beyond the pitch, with midfielder Manu Kone describing Zidane's approach as distinctly human and attentive in its management style.

Inter Milan's Andy Diouf also caught the eye during that Belgium win, deployed in an unfamiliar defensive role that he handled with composure. France's squad depth and tactical flexibility are emerging as early hallmarks of the Zidane era.

Italy arrive in Saint-Denis buoyed by a thumping 4-1 Nations League win over Turkey, a result that showcased Roberto Mancini's side at their clinical best. Brentford's Michael Kayode marked his senior debut with a goal and an assist, while the Azzurri's attacking intent was on full display throughout.

The good news for Italy is that Kylian Mbappe's knee injury, which caused significant concern during the international window, has not required surgery, easing fears at Real Madrid. Mbappe's availability for France adds a dimension to this fixture that no defensive unit can afford to ignore.

Italy have been dealt a blow, though, with Giacomo Raspadori officially withdrawing from the squad after medical evaluations confirmed he cannot take part in the upcoming fixtures. Mancini will need to reorganise his attacking options accordingly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Italy live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch France vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zinedine Zidane has not confirmed a probable lineup for France ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been officially released by the camp. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Mancini's Italy have confirmed one notable absence, with Giacomo Raspadori officially withdrawn from the squad after medical evaluations ruled him out of the upcoming international fixtures. No further injury or suspension information has been provided by the Italian camp at this stage.

Form

France arrive in this fixture on a three-match winning run in their last five outings, with two of those victories coming in the current Nations League window. Zidane's side beat Turkey and then Belgium 1-0, conceding just once across those two games. Their only defeats in the last five came at the World Cup, where they fell 2-0 to Spain and then 6-4 to England, a run that underlines both their attacking potential and the defensive vulnerabilities that Zidane has been working to address.

Italy have won three of their last five matches, though their record shows a mixed pattern. Mancini's side opened the Nations League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Belgium before bouncing back emphatically with a 4-1 win over Turkey. Their three wins across the five-match sample include two friendly victories over Luxembourg and Greece, giving them confidence in front of goal heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 victory for France in a UEFA Nations League fixture in November 2024, played in Italy. That result followed an identical 1-3 scoreline from the reverse fixture in September 2024, when France hosted Italy. Across the last five meetings between the two nations, France have won four times and Italy once, with France scoring 13 goals to Italy's five across that period, establishing a clear pattern of French dominance in recent encounters.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 W W 2 Belgium BEL 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 L W 3 Italy ITA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Turkiye TUR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, France currently sit top of the table while Italy are third, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' ambitions in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: