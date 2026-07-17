World Cup - Bronze Miami Stadium

Today's game between France and England will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

France vs England is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

France and England meet at Miami Stadium in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff, a fixture that carries genuine weight despite neither side making the final.

France arrive here having been eliminated by Spain in the semi-finals, a 2-0 defeat that ended Didier Deschamps' side's run through the tournament. Les Bleus had looked composed in the knockout rounds before that setback, and Kylian Mbappe will be determined to leave the World Cup with a medal around his neck.

England's exit was more dramatic. Thomas Tuchel's side led Argentina 1-0 with five minutes to play before conceding twice to lose 2-1. The manner of that defeat has sparked debate back home, with questions raised about tactical decisions and the performances of several senior players.

For Mbappe and Harry Kane, this is a chance to salvage something from tournaments that promised more. Both captains have endured scrutiny. Both will want to finish on the right side of a result.

The two nations have met in a World Cup before. England will not have forgotten the 2022 quarter-final, when France won 2-1 in Qatar. That result adds a layer of edge to proceedings, even in a third-place context.

Below, you can find everything you need to watch the match live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is without William Saliba for this fixture, with the Arsenal centre-back unavailable through injury. The rest of the squad appears fit, and the projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto. Warren Zaire-Emery and N'Golo Kante are named in midfield alongside Rayan Cherki, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Thomas Tuchel is dealing with the absence of Jordan Henderson through injury. England's projected XI names Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, and Ezri Konsa. Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, and Harry Kane in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

France head into this match with a record of four wins and one loss from their last five World Cup fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals on July 14. Prior to that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, France scored eight goals and conceded three.

England's recent form reads four wins and one defeat from five. Their last match was the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15, a result that ended their run after they had led going into the final stages. Earlier in the tournament, Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2, and they were unbeaten in their first four matches. England scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France beat England 2-1 on December 10, 2022. Across the last five encounters, France hold a slight edge, winning three times to England's one, with one draw. The 2015 friendly at Wembley stands as England's sole win in that run, a 2-0 victory on November 17 of that year.

Standings

France finished top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: