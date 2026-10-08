Primera A - Game Week 14 8 Oct 2026 - 21:10

Today's game between Fortaleza FC and Millonarios will kick off at Oct 8, 2026, 9:10 PM.

US-based fans can watch Fortaleza FC vs Millonarios live on Fubo and Fanatiz. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Fortaleza FC host Millonarios in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both sides, with the table telling very different stories heading into this contest.

Fortaleza sit 16th in the Clausura standings under coach Diego Arias, and their recent results reflect a side struggling to find consistency. Four draws and a heavy defeat in their last five league outings have left them in a precarious position, and a home win is close to essential.

Millonarios arrive in better shape. Alberto Gamero's side sit sixth in the Clausura and have shown they can grind out results against strong opposition, drawing with Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin in recent weeks.

The visitors have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, and Millonarios' away record this season gives Gamero reason for confidence on the road.

Fortaleza will need a sharp improvement to contain a Millonarios side that has shown defensive resilience in big games. The pressure falls squarely on the home side to deliver.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fortaleza FC vs Millonarios, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Fortaleza FC vs Millonarios with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza FC are managed by Diego Arias, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Millonarios head coach Alberto Gamero also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Fortaleza have managed one win in their last five Primera A matches, drawing four times and losing once. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Pasto, and they were beaten 4-1 by Junior FC in September. Across those five games, Fortaleza scored seven goals and conceded ten, a return that underlines their defensive fragility.

Millonarios have gone two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw in a Cup tie against Barranquilla FC, while in the league they drew 2-2 with Independiente Medellin. A 3-0 win over Chico FC stands as their strongest result in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 in March 2026, with Millonarios as the home team in that Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Millonarios have won three times, with one draw and one Fortaleza victory. The series has been competitive but tilts clearly in Millonarios' favour.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Fortaleza sit 16th while Millonarios are placed sixth. The gap between the sides is equally pronounced in the Apertura standings, where Fortaleza are 15th and Millonarios 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fortaleza FC vs Millonarios today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: