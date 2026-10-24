Primera A - Game Week 16 25 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Fortaleza FC and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Fortaleza FC vs Deportivo Cali are listed below.

Fortaleza FC host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A Clausura fixture with the table telling two very different stories for these clubs.

Fortaleza sit bottom of the Clausura standings and arrive into this match without a win in their last five games. Diego Arias's side have drawn three and lost twice in that run, and the pressure on the home team to produce a result is acute.

Deportivo Cali, managed by Rafael Dudamel, arrive in sharp contrast. They have taken ten points from their last five Primera A outings and sit second in the Clausura, very much in contention at the top of the table.

Cali's recent form has been built on defensive solidity. They conceded just one goal across their last five league matches, a record that will concern a Fortaleza side that has struggled to find consistency going forward.

The head-to-head record offers Fortaleza little encouragement. The two clubs have drawn their most recent Primera A meetings, but Cali's momentum and league position make them clear favourites heading into this one.

With Fortaleza desperate for points to escape the relegation zone and Cali looking to maintain pressure on the leaders, there is plenty at stake when these sides meet.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fortaleza FC vs Deportivo Cali, including live stream and TV channel options.

How to watch Fortaleza FC vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Arias has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for Fortaleza FC at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rafael Dudamel is in a similar position with Deportivo Cali, with no probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspensions currently listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Fortaleza head into this match without a win in their last five outings, collecting no victories, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Primera A loss to Internacional de Bogota, and the run also includes a 1-1 draw with Millonarios and a goalless stalemate against Deportivo Pasto. Across those five matches, Fortaleza have scored five goals and conceded six, a return that reflects the inconsistency running through the squad.

Deportivo Cali have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Primera A fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win at Llaneros FC, and before that they drew 0-0 with Junior FC and recorded a 3-1 victory over Alianza FC. Cali have scored eight goals and conceded just one across those five matches, a defensive record that stands out in the division.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Deportivo Cali hosted Fortaleza FC in the Primera A and the match ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record includes two 1-1 draws in Primera A, a 1-0 Fortaleza home win in February 2025, and two Cup encounters that Cali edged on aggregate. Fortaleza's last outright win in this series came in February 2025, a 1-0 home victory in the Primera A.

Standings

In the Clausura, Fortaleza FC are rooted at the bottom of the table while Deportivo Cali sit second, meaning this fixture pits a side fighting to avoid relegation against one chasing the title.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fortaleza FC vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: