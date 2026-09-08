Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 8 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Fluminense and Club Atletico Platense will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Fluminense vs Club Atletico Platense is available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with streaming options via Fubo and Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Fluminense host Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, with Marcao's side looking to build on a strong run of domestic and continental form.

Fluminense sit second in their Copa Libertadores group and arrive into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama on September 6. That result extended an unbeaten run that has seen them win four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The Brazilian side have shown resilience in recent weeks, grinding out results in both the league and on the continental stage. A 3-2 Serie A win over Palmeiras and a Copa Libertadores outing against Independiente Rivadavia underline the range of challenges Marcao's squad has navigated.

Platense arrive in Rio under Martin Palermo with a mixed but not discouraging record. The Argentine side have won two of their last five matches, including a Copa Libertadores result against Coquimbo Unido, and they sit second in their own group.

Palermo's team have not been consistent in the Liga Profesional, losing to Defensa y Justicia and drawing with Deportivo Riestra in their most recent outings. But their continental form tells a different story, and they will not travel to Brazil without belief.

This Copa Libertadores fixture carries genuine weight for both sides as the competition moves toward its decisive stages. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the game, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Marcao for this Copa Libertadores fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Club Atletico Platense are led by Martin Palermo. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Fluminense have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama on September 6, following a 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense on August 30. A 3-2 Serie A victory over Palmeiras stands as the standout scoreline in that sequence. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Platense have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional on September 4, while a 1-2 win over Barracas Central earlier in the run was their most convincing league performance. Their only defeat came against Defensa y Justicia. Across those five matches, Platense scored four goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for Fluminense and Club Atletico Platense. This section will be updated when records become available.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense sit second in Group C. Club Atletico Platense are second in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: