Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 27 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Today's game between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+.

Arsenal travel to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Lancashire off the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton that moved them level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 21 points.

Fleetwood Town, managed by Matt Lawlor, are a League Two side and represent a significant drop in class for the reigning Premier League champions. The Gunners will be expected to progress, though Arteta has already made clear his frustrations with a fixture schedule that has stretched his squad to its limits.

Arsenal's week has been relentless. They drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before returning late on Thursday and winning at 3pm on Saturday. Arteta made five changes for the Everton game and is likely to rotate again here.

The injury situation at Arsenal adds genuine concern to what should be a routine cup tie. Bukayo Saka was forced off inside 10 minutes in Munich with a quad problem and could miss up to 12 matches before Christmas. Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a slight issue late in the Everton win, with his availability uncertain.

Fleetwood head into this tie in mixed domestic form, having lost their two most recent League Two fixtures. They will look to make the Emirates giants uncomfortable on home soil, but the gulf in quality is considerable.

For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to hand minutes to fringe players and keep the squad sharp ahead of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fleetwood Town are managed by Matt Lawlor, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faces a growing list of absentees. Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a quad injury sustained against Bayern Munich and could miss up to 12 matches. Riccardo Calafiori picked up a slight knock late in the Everton win and is a doubt, while William Saliba continues to recover from a back problem. Christos Tzolis is also unavailable. No confirmed probable lineup has been provided, and further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Fleetwood Town have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 League Two defeat to Exeter City on October 24. They did record a 2-0 win over Rotherham United earlier in October, and beat Barnsley 4-1 in the EFL Trophy, though back-to-back league losses will be a concern for Lawlor.

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the road. The only dropped points in that run came in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Arsenal have kept clean sheets in two of their last five and scored 10 goals across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal is available for this fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: