Serie A - Game Week 28 20 Sept 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Flamengo host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that puts the division leaders against a side still searching for consistency in the second half of the season.

Leonardo Jardim's side have been in outstanding form across both domestic and continental competition. Five wins from their last five matches, including a 2-1 Serie A victory over Corinthians on September 13 and a Copa Libertadores campaign that has seen them top Group A, makes Flamengo the most in-form side in Brazilian football right now.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente del Valle on September 18, a result that barely dents a run of form that has seen them concede just once across their previous four matches.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive at this fixture sitting ninth in the table and carrying mixed results. Vagner Mancini's side have taken just one win, one draw, and two defeats from their last four Serie A outings, and their most recent league result was a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ on September 12.

Bragantino's problems in front of goal and their inability to string results together stand in sharp contrast to the hosts' current dominance. They have not won in Serie A since beating Gremio 1-0 in late August.

With Flamengo pushing hard on two fronts and Bragantino needing points to protect their top-half position, this fixture carries real weight for the away side in particular.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Jardim takes charge of Flamengo for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vagner Mancini leads Red Bull Bragantino into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Flamengo have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente del Valle on September 18, and they also beat Corinthians 2-1 in Serie A on September 13. Earlier in that run, they defeated Independiente del Valle 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores and beat Mirassol 2-0 in the league. Jardim's side have scored seven goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Red Bull Bragantino have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Serie A draw with Botafogo RJ on September 12, and they also lost 2-3 to Bahia in the league on September 5. Bragantino's best result in the period was a 1-0 win over Gremio on August 23, and they drew 2-2 with Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. Mancini's side have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on April 3, 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino hosted Flamengo and won 3-0. Before that, Flamengo beat Bragantino 3-0 at home in Serie A on November 23, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Flamengo hold the advantage with three wins to Bragantino's one, with one draw, and have scored eight goals to their opponents' five.

Standings

In Serie A, Flamengo sit top of the table and arrive as heavy favourites, while Red Bull Bragantino are ninth and need a result to avoid being dragged into a battle for the top half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: