Copa Libertadores - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Cruzeiro will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores are listed below. In the United States, the match is available via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Flamengo host Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, a second meeting between two of Brazilian football's most storied clubs in the space of less than a week. The first leg ended 1-1 in Belo Horizonte, leaving everything to play for in Rio de Janeiro.

Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo come into this fixture as the form side. The Rubro-Negro sit top of Group A in the Copa Libertadores and have gone unbeaten across their last five matches, with a 1-5 demolition of Mirassol in Serie A their most recent result before turning their attention back to continental duty.

Cruzeiro arrive having won their most recent Serie A outing, beating Corinthians 1-2 away on August 16. Artur Jorge's side have shown they can grind results on the road, and three wins from their last five matches in all competitions point to a squad that has found consistency at the right moment.

The first leg draw means neither side can afford to be passive. Flamengo's home record gives them an edge in this tie, but Cruzeiro have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they will not simply come to defend.

Three of the last five meetings between these clubs have taken place at Flamengo's ground, and the Rubro-Negro have taken full advantage, winning twice and drawing once in those fixtures. Cruzeiro's only win in the recent head-to-head record came away from home.

This is a Copa Libertadores knockout tie with genuine tension. Both coaches will know that a single moment of quality — or a single lapse — could settle the tie.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Cruzeiro live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side at this stage, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. Further squad information is expected to be released closer to kick-off.

Cruzeiro head into the match under Artur Jorge, with team news also yet to be confirmed for the away side. No injury or suspension data is currently available, and updates will be added as they emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Flamengo have won two and drawn three of their last five matches across all competitions, remaining unbeaten throughout that run. Their most recent result was a 1-5 Serie A win over Mirassol on August 16, and they also beat Vitoria 2-0 in the league on August 9. The two draws came against Internacional and São Paulo, both finishing 1-1. The Copa Libertadores first leg against Cruzeiro also ended 1-1. Flamengo scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Cruzeiro have won three and drawn two of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-2 Serie A victory at Corinthians on August 16. Earlier in the run, they beat Mirassol 3-1 in the league and drew 0-0 with Chapecoense AF in a cup tie, before winning the second leg of that tie 2-0. The Copa Libertadores first leg against Flamengo ended 1-1. Cruzeiro scored seven goals and conceded two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the Copa Libertadores first leg on August 13, 2026, when Cruzeiro and Flamengo drew 1-1 in Belo Horizonte. Before that, Flamengo beat Cruzeiro 2-0 at home in Serie A on March 12, 2026, and the two clubs drew 0-0 in Rio in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won three and Cruzeiro one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Flamengo sit top of Group A, while Cruzeiro are second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: