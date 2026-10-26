Serie A - Game Week 32 26 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Flamengo and Atletico MG will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Atletico MG are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Flamengo host Atletico MG in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Leonardo Jardim's side sit second in the standings, while Eduardo Dominguez's visitors occupy sixth place.

Flamengo come into this match in turbulent form off the pitch. Their Copa Libertadores campaign ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Estudiantes at the Maracana, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saving three consecutive spot-kicks to send the Argentine side through to the final. Jardim's team now return to domestic football with a point to prove.

On the field, Flamengo's Serie A form has been strong. They beat Bahia 3-0 in their most recent league outing and earlier defeated Fluminense 1-0 in a Rio derby, results that have kept them firmly in contention at the top of the table.

Atletico MG arrive with momentum of their own across competitions. Dominguez's side have won three of their last five matches and head into this fixture on the back of a Copa Sudamericana reverse against Montevideo City Torque, a result that adds edge to their need for a positive response.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts. Flamengo thrashed Atletico MG 4-0 in the reverse fixture in April 2026, and they also hold the better of the recent meetings across both league and cup.

With Flamengo needing to refocus after continental heartbreak and Atletico MG pushing to climb the table, this is a fixture that matters for different reasons on each side. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Atletico MG live.

How to watch Flamengo vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Jardim has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Flamengo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eduardo Dominguez has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for Atletico MG at this stage. Full details will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

Flamengo head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes, which followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia. An earlier 2-2 draw with Santos is the only dropped domestic point in that run. Flamengo scored three goals and conceded two across those five matches, though the Copa Libertadores results skew the attacking output.

Atletico MG arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Montevideo City Torque, which followed a 1-0 Serie A win over Coritiba. A 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Montevideo City Torque earlier in that run shows the range of results across competitions. Atletico MG scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 4-0 to Flamengo in a Serie A fixture played in April 2026, with Atletico MG as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won three and Atletico MG two, with the sides also sharing a 1-1 draw in November 2025. Flamengo have scored seven goals across those five meetings, with Atletico MG netting three.

Standings

Flamengo sit second in Serie A, meaning they remain in the title race but face pressure to close the gap at the summit. Atletico MG are sixth, close enough to the top of the table to make this a genuinely competitive fixture with implications for both clubs' ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: