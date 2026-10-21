Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann are listed below.

FK Kauno Zalgiris host Brann at Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium in a Conference League fixture, with both clubs looking to build on their respective campaigns in the competition.

Zeljko Sopic's Zalgiris side arrive into this match off the back of a difficult result against Brighton, who put four past them in their last Conference League outing. The Lithuanian side have otherwise been competitive domestically, winning their most recent A Lyga match against Suduva.

Brann make the trip having secured a Conference League win over Lincoln Red Imps FC in their last European outing, a 2-1 victory that will have given Eirik Horneland's side some confidence. That result sits alongside a mixed domestic run, with defeats to Vaalerenga and Viking in the Eliteserien tempering expectations.

The contrast in Conference League standings gives this fixture clear context. Zalgiris sit deep in the table while Brann occupy a much stronger position, and the Norwegian side will arrive as the team with more to protect.

For TV channel and live stream information on how to watch this Conference League fixture, read on.

How to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zeljko Sopic takes charge of FK Kauno Zalgiris, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eirik Horneland leads Brann into this fixture, with no confirmed team news provided at this stage. Further squad information will be available nearer to the match.

Form

FK Kauno Zalgiris head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Suduva in the A Lyga, though they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton in the Conference League before that. Across those five matches, Zalgiris scored six goals and conceded ten. The two defeats, against Brighton and Zalgiris Vilnius, both came in competitive fixtures against sides above them in their respective standings.

Brann arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien, though they beat Lincoln Red Imps FC 2-1 in the Conference League prior to that. The Norwegian side have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games, with back-to-back Eliteserien defeats to Vaalerenga and Viking representing a difficult domestic stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Brann sit in a strong mid-table position while FK Kauno Zalgiris are placed much further down the table, meaning the away side arrive with considerably more security in the competition and the hosts facing pressure to pick up points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: