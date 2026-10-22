Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between FK Crvena Zvezda and FC Koebenhavn will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Copenhagen in the United States are listed below.

FK Crvena Zvezda host FC Copenhagen at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Red Star arrive in reasonable domestic form, sitting comfortably in the Serbian Super Liga. Albert Riera's side put five past Mladost Lucani last weekend, though a 3-2 Conference League defeat to Lugano in their previous European outing is a result they will be looking to correct on home soil.

FC Copenhagen come to Belgrade on the back of a 3-0 Conference League win over Braga, a result that demonstrated Bo Svensson's side can perform when it matters in Europe. Their domestic form has been patchier, with a loss to FC Midtjylland and a draw against AGF in their last two Superleague outings.

The standings tell an interesting story. Copenhagen sit second in the Conference League table, while Red Star are placed 23rd, giving this fixture a sharp competitive edge for the visitors and a must-improve urgency for the hosts.

These two clubs have met before in European competition, with both previous encounters ending 1-1 in the 2019 Champions League qualification rounds. Expect another tightly contested evening in Belgrade.

For everything you need to know about how to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Copenhagen live, read on.

How to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Albert Riera names a projected XI for Red Star that includes Matheus in goal, with a back line of Matej Gashtarov, Yuta Nakayama, Stefan Gudelj, and Vladimir Lucic. Tomas Handel, Rade Krunic, and Mihailo Ristic are expected in midfield, with Bamba Dieng, Aleksandar Katai, and Osman Bukari leading the attack. Adem Avdic is listed as injured and will not feature.

Bo Svensson's projected XI for Copenhagen is led by Diant Ramaj in goal, with Felix Beijmo, Birger Meling, Akos Markgraf, and Junnosuke Suzuki in defence. William Clem, Alex Kral, and Mohamed Elyounoussi are expected in midfield, with Thapelo Maseko, Robert, and Viktor Dadason further forward. Magnus Mattsson is absent through injury.

Form

FK Crvena Zvezda head into this fixture with four wins and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 Super Liga victory over Mladost Lucani, and they also recorded a 3-0 win away at FK Radnicki 1923 earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 3-2 Conference League defeat to Lugano. Across those five games, Red Star scored 14 goals and conceded five.

FC Copenhagen's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their standout result was a 3-0 Conference League win over Braga, while they also beat Broendby IF 1-0 away in the Superleague. A 2-1 Superleague defeat to FC Midtjylland and a 2-0 friendly loss to Hamburger SV sit alongside a 1-1 draw with AGF. Copenhagen scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, when FC Copenhagen hosted FK Crvena Zvezda in the 2019 Champions League qualification. The earlier leg, played in Belgrade, also finished 1-1. Across both recorded meetings, each side has one draw, with the aggregate score level at 2-2.

Standings

In the Conference League, FC Copenhagen currently sit in second position, while FK Crvena Zvezda are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: