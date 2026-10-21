CONCACAF Central American Cup - Final 21 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Firpo and Deportivo Saprissa will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The match is available to stream live on Paramount+. Subscribers can access coverage through the platform's sports hub.

Firpo and Deportivo Saprissa meet in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Salvadoran side hosting the Costa Rican giants in what is a significant fixture for both clubs in the regional competition.

Firpo arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five Primera Division matches. That run has sharpened their confidence ahead of this continental test.

Saprissa, by contrast, carry some uncertainty into the fixture. The Costa Rican club have dropped two of their last three matches across all competitions, and their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to CS Cartagines in the Primera Division.

The contrast in momentum makes this an intriguing contest. Firpo will back themselves at home, while Saprissa's pedigree in regional football means they cannot be discounted.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Firpo ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Saprissa have also yet to release squad details. Updates on their injury situation and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Firpo head into this match in solid shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Primera Division outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Inca Aruba on October 16, and they have conceded just twice across those five matches while scoring nine goals in total.

Saprissa's recent record is more mixed, with two wins, no draws, and three losses from their last five matches. Their standout result in that run was a 6-0 win over Sporting FC on October 16, though they followed that with a 1-0 defeat to CS Cartagines two days later. They have also suffered a loss in this competition already, going down 3-2 to CS Cartagines in the CONCACAF Central American Cup in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Firpo and Deportivo Saprissa in the provided records. Further historical context between the two sides cannot be confirmed at this time.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: