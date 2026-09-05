Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Today's game between Fiorentina and Torino will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Fiorentina vs Torino is available to watch live on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match directly through the platform.

Fiorentina host Torino at the Artemio Franchi in Florence in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in desperate need of a positive result after difficult starts to the 2026/27 campaign.

Fabio Grosso's side sit bottom of the table after two matches, having conceded seven goals without reply in back-to-back defeats to Roma and Frosinone. The scale of those results prompted a flurry of late transfer activity, with the club reshaping its squad significantly before the window closed.

Among the most notable departures was Albert Gudmundsson, who joined Lazio after two seasons in Florence, while Moise Kean moved to Como. In their place, Fiorentina brought in Beto from Everton and completed a deal for Pedro Gonçalves from Sporting on deadline day. The new faces will need time to settle, but Grosso cannot afford patience with the table looking as it does.

Torino arrive in no better shape. Ignazio Abate's team have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Monza on September 1 and a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Sassuolo the weekend before. They sit 14th in the standings and have scored just five goals in their last five outings.

This is a fixture between two clubs that need points badly. The Artemio Franchi crowd will be looking for a response from Grosso's side after the humiliating early-season results, but Torino will be equally eager to arrest their own slide before it becomes a crisis.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina vs Torino live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Grosso is without Fabiano Parisi and Riccardo Sottil through injury, but there are no suspension concerns. The projected XI sees David de Gea in goal, with a back line of Radu Dragusin, Marin Pongracic, and Victor Valdepenas. Alex Jimenez, Cher Ndour, Christ Inao Oulai, and Arthur Atta are expected in midfield, with Franco Mastantuono and Mateo Pellegrino supporting Albert Gudmundsson in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For Torino, Ignazio Abate is missing Franco Israel and Pietro Pellegri through injury, with no players suspended. The projected XI has Diego Mascardi between the posts, Pietro Comuzzo, Saul Coco, and Eray Coemert in defence, and a midfield of Kian Fitz-Jim, Niccolo Fortini, Alessio Cacciamani, and Nikola Vlasic. Che Adams and Gvidas Gineitis are expected to support Giovanni Simeone up front.

Form

Fiorentina have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 home defeat to Frosinone in Serie A on August 29, following a 4-0 loss at Roma five days earlier. Their only win in this run came against Benevento in the Coppa Italia, where they scored four goals. The two Serie A results have been particularly damaging, with Grosso's side yet to score in the league this season.

Torino have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Monza on September 1, extending a run that also included a 2-1 Serie A loss to Sassuolo on August 29 and a 1-2 defeat at AC Milan on August 23. Their sole league win came against Carrarese in the Coppa Italia, with a friendly draw against Avellino the other result in this sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 at the Artemio Franchi in Serie A. Across the last five encounters, neither team has dominated: Fiorentina have one win to Torino's one, with three draws. Goals have been scarce, with the fixtures tending toward tight, low-scoring affairs, and three of the five matches ending level.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fiorentina sit 20th after two matchdays, while Torino are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: