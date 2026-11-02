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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 5 2 Nov 2026 - 14:30

DAZN is showing Fiorentina-Juventus live. Here's how to watch the match online.

With both teams needing points for different reasons, Fiorentina host Juventus in Serie A Femminile. Fiorentina arrive in good form, while Juventus are looking to respond to a difficult spell in the league.

Fifth in the table, Pablo Pinones-Arce's Fiorentina have shown resilience in recent outings. Their 1-2 win away at Parma in the last round underlined their ability to get results on the road.

By contrast, Isaac Guerrero's Juventus have lost three of their last four league games, against Roma, Como and Milan. Those defeats have left them ninth in Serie A.

Europe has offered Juventus some relief. Their 1-4 win against Austria Wien W in the Women's Champions League showed they can still find the net and build attacks when conditions allow.

If Juventus lose in Florence, their disappointing league position could worsen. A positive result, though, could give fresh impetus to a season that has fallen short of expectations.

Find the kick-off time, TV and live-stream details, and latest team news below.

Team news

Pablo Pinones-Arce has not reported any unavailable or suspended players for Fiorentina. The club have not announced a probable line-up, with updates expected in the hours before kick-off.

For Juventus, Isaac Guerrero has reported no injuries or suspensions. The club have not released an official line-up, but updates will follow as soon as they are available.

Form

Over their last five Serie A matches, Fiorentina have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Before beating Parma, they drew 1-1 with Como and beat Sassuolo 2-0. Their only defeat in that period was a 2-0 loss to Inter. Across the five games, Fiorentina have scored 6 goals and conceded 4.

Juventus have won two and lost three of their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent win came against Austria Wien W in the Women's Champions League, but they have suffered three consecutive league defeats: 2-5 against Roma, 2-4 against Como and 2-1 against Milan. Their other win in that period was a 3-0 away victory against BK Haecken FF in the Champions League. Across the five games, Juventus have scored 10 goals but conceded 15.

Previous meetings

In April 2026, Juventus won 1-2 away at Fiorentina in Serie A in the teams' most recent meeting. Juventus have won three of their last five meetings, with Fiorentina winning two. Juventus have scored 8 goals in those matches to Fiorentina's 5.

League table

Fiorentina are fifth in Serie A Femminile, while Juventus are ninth. Juventus cannot afford more slip-ups if they want to get back into contention for the top positions.