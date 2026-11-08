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Serie A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

DAZN is streaming Fiorentina-Juventus live exclusively. You'll need an active subscription to watch.

At the Artemio Franchi in Florence, Fiorentina and Juventus meet in the late fixture of Serie A's 11th round. It's one of Italian football's fiercest rivalries.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have taken four points from their last two league games, including a convincing 4-2 win over Sassuolo. The Tuscan side have yet to win at home this season, adding to the pressure on Vanoli.

Juventus arrive in Florence with two consecutive victories behind them: a 2-0 win over Napoli in Serie A and a 2-1 Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar. Those results have restored calm after a difficult few weeks following the defeat in Genoa.

In the Netherlands, Randal Kolo Muani was among Juventus' key figures, showing further signs of the improvement their fans had been waiting for. Luciano Spalletti now wants concrete answers at a ground that has historically proved difficult, to see whether his team have truly turned a corner.

Juventus still have a lengthy list of absentees. Cambiaso is out with muscle fatigue, alongside long-term absentees Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli. Spalletti does have McKennie back, however, and he is expected to start.

With the international break approaching, a defeat would complicate Juventus' campaign. Fiorentina, meanwhile, want to finally get off the mark in front of their own supporters.

DAZN carries the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Fiorentina are without Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri, Arthur Atta and Riccardo Sottil. Vanoli is expected to select the following starting XI: De Gea; Dragusin, Jimenez, Viery, Valdepenas; Fagioli, Ndour, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie.

For Juventus, Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Conceicao, Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Milik, Grabara and Cambiaso are absent. Cambiaso sustained muscle fatigue in the Netherlands. Spalletti has McKennie back and is expected to field: Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic.

Form

Fiorentina's last five games have brought one win, one draw and three defeats. A 4-2 win over Sassuolo followed a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, ending a run of three consecutive defeats. They have scored 8 goals and conceded 9 across those five games.

Across their last five games in Serie A and the Europa League, Juventus have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Since their 2-0 defeat against Genoa, they have gone three consecutive matches without defeat, including a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. They have scored 7 goals and conceded 4 over that run of games.

Head-to-head

On 17 May 2026, Fiorentina beat Juventus 0-2 at the Allianz Stadium in the sides' most recent meeting. Fiorentina have won two of the last five meetings to Juventus' one, with two draws. Across those matches, Fiorentina have scored 9 goals and Juventus 6.

Standings

Fiorentina sit 15th in Serie A, while Juventus are seventh.