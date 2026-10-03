UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Olympiastadion

Today's game between Finland and Albania will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Finland vs Albania in the USA are listed below.

Finland host Albania at the Olympiastadion in Helsinki in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with the standings giving this fixture genuine weight from the first whistle.

Albania arrive in Finland sitting top of the group, backed by back-to-back Nations League wins. Rolando Maran's side beat Belarus 2-0 on matchday one before following that up with a 3-0 victory over San Marino, and they carry real momentum into this away fixture.

Finland, under Jacob Friis, sit one place behind their visitors in the table. Their Nations League campaign began with a commanding 7-0 win over San Marino, but their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Belarus, a result that allowed Albania to move above them.

Friis will want a response at home. Finland have shown they can score freely in this competition, and the Olympiastadion crowd will expect them to press for three points against a side that has conceded just once in two Nations League games.

Maran, meanwhile, will look to organise his side and protect their lead at the top. Albania have won all three of their last competitive outings, a run that has transformed the mood around the squad after a difficult summer of friendly results.

Both coaches know that a win here could go a long way to deciding who finishes first in Group 1. The gap between the sides in the standings is narrow, and this fixture has the feel of a genuine group decider.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Finland vs Albania live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Finland vs Albania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Finland are managed by Jacob Friis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Albania head coach Rolando Maran also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Finland have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, which followed a 7-0 win over San Marino in their opening group fixture. Prior to the Nations League, Finland lost 1-2 to Hungary and 0-4 to Germany in friendlies. Across the five matches, Finland scored ten goals and conceded six.

Albania have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over San Marino in UEFA Nations League C, building on a 2-0 victory over Belarus in their group opener. Before the Nations League began, Albania lost all three of their friendly fixtures, including defeats to Luxembourg and Israel. Albania scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Finland hold the stronger record in this series. The most recent meeting between the two sides was a 2-1 Finland win in World Cup qualification in September 2000, played in Helsinki. Before that, Albania hosted Finland in September 2001 and lost 0-2. Across the two recorded meetings, Finland won both fixtures, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Finland FIN 2 1 1 0 7 0 +7 4 D W 3 Belarus BLR 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L 4 San Marino SMR 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Albania lead UEFA Nations League C Group 1 after two matchdays, with Finland one position below them. Albania's advantage at the top means Finland must win to reclaim first place, while a draw or defeat would extend the gap between the sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Finland vs Albania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: