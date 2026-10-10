Eredivisie - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ESPN Select. Both platforms carry Eredivisie coverage throughout the season.

Feyenoord host AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip in Rotterdam in what shapes up as a genuinely significant Eredivisie fixture. The table tells the story before a ball is kicked: AZ arrive as league leaders, while Feyenoord sit third and cannot afford to fall further behind.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have been in fine domestic form, putting five past FC Utrecht and seven past PEC Zwolle in recent Eredivisie outings. Their Champions League campaign, however, has provided a sharper test, with a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona a reminder of the gap that still exists at the top of European football.

AZ come into this match with genuine momentum. Leeroy Echteld's side lead the Eredivisie standings and have shown consistency across multiple competitions, though a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Sunderland is a blemish on an otherwise solid run.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort to either side. Their last four Eredivisie meetings have produced draws and narrow wins in both directions, with goals flowing freely whenever they meet.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Van Bronckhorst is without several players for the home side. Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Jakub Moder, and Bart Nieuwkoop are all listed as injured and unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for Feyenoord. The projected XI features Tjark Ernst in goal, with a back line of Givairo Read, Mika Marmol, Tijme Wessels, and Jerry St. Juste ahead of him.

AZ head coach Leeroy Echteld is missing Stije Resink and Jizz Hornkamp through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. Echteld's projected XI is expected to be led by Jari De Busser in goal, with Elijah Dijkstra, Lewis Schouten, Mateo Chavez, and Wouter Goes forming the defensive unit.

Form

Feyenoord have won three and drawn one of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat the 5-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 home win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they also won 7-0 at PEC Zwolle. Across the five matches, Van Bronckhorst's side scored 17 goals and conceded nine.

AZ have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five fixtures. They beat Telstar 1-0 most recently, and earlier in the run defeated Go Ahead Eagles 5-2 and SC Heerenveen 3-2 away from home. The only defeat came against Sunderland in the Europa League. AZ scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Eredivisie on May 10, 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1 at De Kuip. Before that, AZ and Feyenoord drew 3-3 in Alkmaar in September 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has managed to assert clear dominance, with the record split between wins, draws, and high-scoring encounters.

Standings

AZ Alkmaar lead the Eredivisie table heading into this fixture, while Feyenoord sit third. For the home side, closing that gap with a win at De Kuip would keep their title challenge alive; for AZ, a positive result would extend their advantage at the top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: