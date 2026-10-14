Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Ferencvaros host Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in the Europa League, with both clubs in need of points at this stage of the competition.

Ferencvaros come into this fixture in a mixed run of domestic form, though their European campaign has shown they are capable of competing at this level. Balazs Borbely's side will be looking to use home advantage to their benefit.

Plzen arrive under Radoslav Kovac having endured a difficult few weeks. Their Europa League campaign has not gone to plan, and they have struggled for consistency in the Czech First League as well.

The Groupama Arena has proven a difficult place for visiting sides, and Ferencvaros will be eager to extend that record in front of their own supporters.

For Plzen, the challenge is to rediscover the form that made them competitive in European football. A positive result here would go a long way toward steadying their campaign.

Both coaches will be aware that the Europa League standings leave little room for error at this point in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Viktoria Plzen, led by Radoslav Kovac, are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Ferencvaros head into this match with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Debrecen in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League. Across those five matches, the Budapest club have scored eight goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that creates chances but has found clean sheets difficult to come by.

Plzen's recent form makes for harder reading. Radoslav Kovac's side have won just one of their last five matches, suffering three defeats in that spell. The low point was a 0-3 loss to Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League, though they did bounce back with a 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav in their most recent Czech First League outing. They have scored six goals and conceded seven across that five-match run, and their away form in European competition is a concern ahead of this trip to Budapest.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met three times in the Europa League during the 2024-25 season, giving this fixture a recent and familiar edge. The most recent encounter, played at the Groupama Arena in September 2025, ended 1-1. Plzen hold the upper hand across that short series, having beaten Ferencvaros 3-0 in Prague in February 2025, though the Hungarian side did claim a 1-0 home win earlier that same month. Across the three meetings, Plzen have scored five goals to Ferencvaros's three.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros currently sit in sixth place, while Viktoria Plzen are down in 34th, underlining the gap in their respective European campaigns so far this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: