Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available via ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul in a Champions League fixture that finds both clubs searching for traction in Europe.

Ismail Kartal's side arrive into this game on the back of a bruising 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa, a result that exposed the Turkish side's defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. They responded with a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, which at least restores some confidence ahead of a must-improve European showing.

Fenerbahce's squad carries genuine quality. Vedat Muriqi leads the attack, supported by Mason Greenwood and Matteo Guendouzi in a lineup built for intensity, but the Champions League has so far proved a different proposition from domestic football.

Slavia Prague arrive under Jindrich Trpisovsky having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sabah FK in their last Champions League outing, a result that leaves the Czech side in a difficult position in the standings. Their domestic form tells a more encouraging story, with wins over FC Zlin and Viktoria Plzen bookending a goalless draw with Hradec Kralove last weekend.

Both clubs sit deep in the Champions League table, and the pressure to produce a result in Istanbul is real. A defeat for either side would significantly damage their prospects of progressing in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague live.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a Fenerbahce side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, and Nathan Ake. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, and Ismail Yuksek are projected to operate in midfield, with Matteo Guendouzi and Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's Slavia Prague are expected to line up with Jakub Markovic in goal, supported by Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek across the back. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are named in midfield, with Tomas Chory leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

Fenerbahce have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, and their most dominant performance in the run was an 8-0 win over Eyupspor. The sole defeat came against Aston Villa in the Champions League, a 6-0 loss. Across five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded eight.

Slavia Prague have taken two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in the Czech First League, while they beat FC Zlin 1-0 and Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the same competition. Their two defeats came in the Champions League, including a 2-0 loss to Sabah FK. Slavia have scored seven goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Fenerbahce won 2-1 away at Slavia Prague. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Slavia Prague hold two wins to Fenerbahce's one, with the Czech side also winning both Conference League ties in February 2022, including a 3-2 victory in Prague and a 3-2 win in Istanbul.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs among the sides most in need of points to keep their European campaigns alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: