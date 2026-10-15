Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 De Grolsch Veste

Today's game between FC Twente and Thun will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

FC Twente vs Thun is available to watch live on Paramount+ and ViX. Paramount+ subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform, while ViX also carries live coverage of the fixture.

FC Twente host Thun at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede in the UEFA Conference League, with both sides sitting level at the top of the competition standings.

John van den Brom's side arrive in good domestic shape. Three wins from their last five Eredivisie matches, including an impressive 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven, underline Twente's quality at home this season. They drew their most recent league outing 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard, but the underlying form points to a side capable of competing at the top of any group.

Thun come into this fixture under more pressure. Gian-Luca Privitelli's squad have lost three of their last five matches in the Swiss Super League, conceding seven goals across those defeats. A 4-2 loss to FC Zuerich was their most recent result before this trip to the Netherlands.

The Swiss side did manage a 2-0 friendly win over Kriens in early October, which may have offered some confidence ahead of this European assignment. Still, the gulf in recent competitive form between the two sides is clear.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch FC Twente vs Thun with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Twente manager John van den Brom has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Thun head coach Gian-Luca Privitelli is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension details currently listed for the away side. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

FC Twente head into this match with a record of three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Fortuna Sittard, while their standout result in that run was a 3-2 win over PSV Eindhoven. Twente have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, and they have not lost in any of them.

Thun's recent form tells a different story. They have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent competitive result a 4-2 defeat to FC Zuerich. A 2-0 friendly win over Kriens sits within that run. Across their five matches, Thun have scored five goals and conceded eleven, a record that reflects their difficult run of form heading into this Conference League trip.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for FC Twente and Thun from recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

Both FC Twente and Thun are currently positioned first in the Conference League standings, making this a meeting between two sides sharing top spot in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Twente vs Thun today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: