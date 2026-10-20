Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Porto host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in their latest Champions League league phase fixture, with both sides carrying different forms of pressure into this encounter.

Porto arrive under Francesco Farioli having lost their last Champions League outing, a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis in Seville. Their domestic form has been solid — four wins from five in Liga Portugal — but European points have proven elusive so far this campaign.

PSV come into this game in difficult shape. Peter Bosz's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including defeats to RB Leipzig in the Champions League and ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. A lengthy injury list continues to test Bosz's squad depth at a demanding stage of the season.

In the Champions League standings, Porto sit 30th and PSV are placed 26th, meaning both clubs are firmly in the section of the table where results carry real urgency. Neither side can afford another slip in Europe.

This is a fixture that matters considerably to both clubs, with knockout-round qualification still very much in the balance. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven live.

How to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli names a projected XI for Porto that includes Diogo Costa in goal, with Francisco Moura, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, and Pablo Rosario in the defensive line. Alan Varela, Gabriel Veiga, and Victor Froholdt are expected in midfield, with Andre Silva, Borja Sainz, and Pepe further forward. William Gomes and Vasco Sousa are listed as injured and will not feature.

Peter Bosz is set to deploy Matej Kovar in goal for PSV, with a projected outfield lineup featuring Armando Obispo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Mauro Junior, Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, Noah Fernandez, and Sven Mijnans. PSV carry a significant absentee list, with Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, Paul Wanner, Ricardo Pepi, Sam Lammers, and Sami Ouaissa all ruled out through injury.

Form

Porto have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-2 loss to Real Betis in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Maritimo in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Benfica 3-1 and Casa Pia AC 4-1 in domestic competition during the same run. Across the five matches, Porto have scored eleven goals and conceded four.

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat to ADO Den Haag, which followed a 1-0 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 and Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, but also lost 3-2 to FC Twente. Bosz's side scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2016, when PSV Eindhoven hosted FC Porto and won 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset, making this Champions League encounter a rare competitive first between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, FC Porto are placed 30th and PSV Eindhoven sit 26th, with both clubs under pressure to accumulate points in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: