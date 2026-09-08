Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Manchester City will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch FC Porto vs Manchester City live on Paramount+. Spanish-language coverage is available via ViX.

Manchester City travel to the Estadio do Dragao in Porto for a UEFA Champions League fixture against FC Porto. Enzo Maresca's side arrive in Portugal as one of two teams sitting top of the Champions League standings.

City come into this match on the back of three straight Premier League wins, including a 1-0 victory over Coventry City in which deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye made his debut. Maresca has assembled a squad with considerable depth and quality, and the early signs of his tenure in Manchester have been encouraging.

Porto, under Francesco Farioli, have been equally impressive domestically. The Dragons have won all five of their Liga Portugal fixtures so far this season, conceding just twice while scoring nine goals across that run.

Santiago Gimenez leads the Porto attack and will present a stern test for City's defence. With both clubs unbeaten heading into this tie, the Estadio do Dragao promises to be a charged atmosphere.

City's away record in Europe has historically been strong, and with Erling Haaland leading the line, they carry a constant goal threat. Maresca will be keen to make a statement in Europe after succeeding Pep Guardiola in the Etihad hot seat this summer.

For US-based fans looking to watch the action live, broadcast details for the match are listed below.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli has several absentees to contend with for Porto. Victor Froholdt, Oskar Pietuszewski, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Aghehowa, and Vasco Sousa are all sidelined through injury, while Jan Bednarek serves a suspension. The projected Porto XI reads: Diogo Costa; Nehuen Perez, Francisco Moura, Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior; Pablo Rosario, In-Beom Hwang; Gabriel Veiga, Pepe, Santiago Gimenez; William Gomes.

Enzo Maresca has just one confirmed absentee, with Jeremy Doku ruled out through injury. There are no suspensions in the City camp. The projected City XI is: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland.

Form

FC Porto arrive in this fixture with a perfect five-from-five record in Liga Portugal, winning every match since the season began. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Moreirense on September 4, and they also claimed a 3-0 away win at Academico Viseu earlier in the campaign. Across those five matches, Porto have scored nine goals and conceded two.

Manchester City have won their last three Premier League fixtures and carry a 3-0 record in the league. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Coventry City on September 5, and they also recorded a 1-4 victory at Crystal Palace. City's only defeat in their last five matches came against Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3-0 loss. Across the five matches, City have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on December 1, 2020, when the match at the Estadio do Dragao ended 0-0. City won the reverse fixture earlier that campaign, beating Porto 3-1 in Manchester. Across the four recorded meetings between the sides, City have won three and drawn one, scoring eight goals and conceding one.

Standings

Both FC Porto and Manchester City are currently level at the top of the Champions League standings, with each club occupying first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: