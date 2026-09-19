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Liga Portugal
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoBenfica
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Watch FC Porto vs Benfica Liga Portugal soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Porto vs Benfica
FC Porto
Benfica
Liga Portugal

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between FC Porto and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 7
Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Benfica will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 3:30 PM.

FC Porto vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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FC Porto host Benfica at Estadio do Dragao in a Liga Portugal fixture that rarely needs a build-up to sell itself. The Portuguese Classico is the defining match of the domestic calendar, and this edition arrives with both clubs in contrasting rhythms that make the contest genuinely difficult to call.

Francesco Farioli's Porto come into the game as Liga Portugal leaders, though their season has not been without turbulence. A 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League last week provided a sobering reality check at European level, even as their domestic form has remained largely convincing.

Benfica arrive at the Dragao in formidable shape. Marco Silva's side have won all five of their most recent matches across Liga Portugal and European competition, scoring freely and conceding very little during that run. Their confidence will be high.

The visitors' momentum received a further boost midweek. Benfica travelled to San Siro and defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the Europa League, a result that announced their European ambitions loudly and gave Silva's squad an extra layer of belief heading into this weekend.

Porto will need to be at their best to contain a Benfica side that has looked settled and clinical. Farioli is also managing a notable injury list, which adds further uncertainty to his selection options ahead of kick-off.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs Benfica live.

How to watch FC Porto vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Benfica Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Formation
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-2-3-1
D. CostaD. CostaA. CostaA. CostaJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorF. MouraF. MouraJ. BednarekJ. BednarekP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaI. HwangI. HwangW. GomesW. Gomesteam-logoPepeA. SilvaA. SilvaS. SoaresS. SoaresD. BanjaquiD. BanjaquiC. LengletC. LengletT. AraujoT. AraujoS. DahlS. DahlF. AursnesF. AursnesG. PrestianniG. PrestianniA. SchjelderupA. SchjelderupRafa SilvaRafa SilvaJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

Benfica

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • Marco Silva

Porto head into the Classico without several first-team players. Samuel Aghehowa, Victor Froholdt, Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Joao Costa are all listed as unavailable through injury, leaving Farioli with a thinned squad to select from. Further updates on availability will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Porto, giving Marco Silva a full complement of players to choose from. The clean bill of health is a significant advantage for the visitors as they look to extend their winning run.

Form

POR

POR - Form

ARO
W2-0
VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

EST
W2-1
MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Porto have recorded four wins and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-1 victory away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal, a result that underlined their domestic sharpness. The one blemish came against Manchester City in the Champions League, where they fell to a 2-0 defeat. Three wins from three in the league before that loss, including a 3-0 away win at Academico Viseu, reflect a side that has been consistent on home soil.

Benfica have won all five of their last five matches without exception. Their most recent result was the 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League, following a 3-1 league win over Gil Vicente. They put four past Moreirense without reply and won 3-0 at Maritimo earlier in the run. Across those five games, Benfica have scored fifteen goals and conceded just two, a record that speaks to a squad operating with real cohesion.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawBenfica
1
2
2
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
2
FT
Taca de Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Liga Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Liga Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
FT
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2, with Benfica hosting Porto in Liga Portugal back in March 2026. Before that, Porto claimed a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Taca de Portugal in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is finely balanced: Porto have claimed two wins, Benfica one, with two draws. Benfica's heaviest victory in the series was a 4-1 home win in November 2024, while Porto's own 4-1 triumph came away in April 2025, illustrating how volatile this fixture can be.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
6600152+1318
W
W
W
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
7520176+1117
W
D
W
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
6510214+1716
W
W
W
W
W
4
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
6420114+714
W
W
D
W
W
5
BragaBragaBRA
531175+210
W
L
W
W
D
6
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
62401412+210
D
W
D
W
D
7
AroucaAroucaARO
731387+110
L
L
D
W
L
8
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
62225508
D
L
L
D
W
9
AlvercaAlvercaALV
7223911-28
W
W
L
D
L
10
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
622279-28
W
W
L
D
L
11
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
7223812-48
D
L
L
L
D
12
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
714297+27
W
D
D
D
L
13
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
6213713-67
W
L
L
W
L
14
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
611447-34
L
D
L
W
L
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
7115715-84
L
L
L
L
L
16
Rio AveRio AveRA
7115515-104
L
D
L
L
W
17
EstorilEstorilEST
602428-62
L
D
L
L
L
18
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
6015115-141
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Liga Portugal, Porto currently sit first and Benfica second, meaning this fixture doubles as a direct meeting between the top two in the Portuguese top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Benfica today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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