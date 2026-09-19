Liga Portugal - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Benfica will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 3:30 PM.

FC Porto vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Porto host Benfica at Estadio do Dragao in a Liga Portugal fixture that rarely needs a build-up to sell itself. The Portuguese Classico is the defining match of the domestic calendar, and this edition arrives with both clubs in contrasting rhythms that make the contest genuinely difficult to call.

Francesco Farioli's Porto come into the game as Liga Portugal leaders, though their season has not been without turbulence. A 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League last week provided a sobering reality check at European level, even as their domestic form has remained largely convincing.

Benfica arrive at the Dragao in formidable shape. Marco Silva's side have won all five of their most recent matches across Liga Portugal and European competition, scoring freely and conceding very little during that run. Their confidence will be high.

The visitors' momentum received a further boost midweek. Benfica travelled to San Siro and defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the Europa League, a result that announced their European ambitions loudly and gave Silva's squad an extra layer of belief heading into this weekend.

Porto will need to be at their best to contain a Benfica side that has looked settled and clinical. Farioli is also managing a notable injury list, which adds further uncertainty to his selection options ahead of kick-off.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs Benfica live.

How to watch FC Porto vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Porto head into the Classico without several first-team players. Samuel Aghehowa, Victor Froholdt, Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Joao Costa are all listed as unavailable through injury, leaving Farioli with a thinned squad to select from. Further updates on availability will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Porto, giving Marco Silva a full complement of players to choose from. The clean bill of health is a significant advantage for the visitors as they look to extend their winning run.

Form

Porto have recorded four wins and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-1 victory away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal, a result that underlined their domestic sharpness. The one blemish came against Manchester City in the Champions League, where they fell to a 2-0 defeat. Three wins from three in the league before that loss, including a 3-0 away win at Academico Viseu, reflect a side that has been consistent on home soil.

Benfica have won all five of their last five matches without exception. Their most recent result was the 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League, following a 3-1 league win over Gil Vicente. They put four past Moreirense without reply and won 3-0 at Maritimo earlier in the run. Across those five games, Benfica have scored fifteen goals and conceded just two, a record that speaks to a squad operating with real cohesion.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2, with Benfica hosting Porto in Liga Portugal back in March 2026. Before that, Porto claimed a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Taca de Portugal in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is finely balanced: Porto have claimed two wins, Benfica one, with two draws. Benfica's heaviest victory in the series was a 4-1 home win in November 2024, while Porto's own 4-1 triumph came away in April 2025, illustrating how volatile this fixture can be.

Standings

In Liga Portugal, Porto currently sit first and Benfica second, meaning this fixture doubles as a direct meeting between the top two in the Portuguese top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: