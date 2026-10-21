Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Right To Dream Park

Today's game between FC Nordsjaelland and CSKA Sofia will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for FC Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia are listed below. Both Paramount+ and ViX are carrying the match.

FC Nordsjaelland host CSKA Sofia at Right To Dream Park in Farum in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

Nordsjaelland come into this match sitting 15th in the Conference League standings, while CSKA Sofia are placed 28th, meaning both clubs are looking to pick up points that could reshape their position in the table.

Jens Foensskov Olsen's side have drawn three of their last five matches and will be looking for a more decisive performance at home. Their most recent Conference League outing ended 1-1 against Heart of Midlothian, a result that underlines how tight the margins are at this level.

CSKA Sofia arrive under Markus Gisdol having beaten Nesebar in the cup most recently, but they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Monaco in their last Conference League outing. The Bulgarian side has shown resilience in domestic competition, and Gisdol will want that translated into a European result.

Mohamed Brahimi is suspended for the visitors, which adds a selection complication for Gisdol heading into the match. Nordsjaelland are also without two players through injury, which could affect their options across the squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Conference League fixture live.

How to watch FC Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jens Foensskov Olsen has a projected XI that includes Andreas Hansen, Tobias Salquist, Victor Nelsson, Noah Markmann, Runar Robinsoenn Norheim, Justin Janssen, Juho Laehteenmaeki, Mark Brink, Ibrahim Adel, Hjalte Boe Rasmussen, and Alexander Lind. Souleymane Alio and Araphat Mohammed are both absent through injury.

For CSKA Sofia, Markus Gisdol's projected XI features Fedor Lapoukhov, Facundo Rodriguez, Dinis Almeida, Pastor, Angelo Martino, Stefano Sensi, Bruno Jordao, Ioannis Pittas, Leo Pereira, Max Ebong, and Leandro Godoy. Mohamed Brahimi is suspended, while Joel Zwarts and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are ruled out through injury.

Form

FC Nordsjaelland have recorded no wins, three draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Lyngby in the Superleague, and they drew 1-1 with Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League before that. The side also lost 4-1 to Viborg, which stands as their heaviest defeat in the period. Across those five matches, Nordsjaelland scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

CSKA Sofia have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 cup win over Nesebar, though they lost 1-2 to Monaco in their last Conference League match. Earlier in the run they beat CSKA 1948 2-3 away and drew 1-1 with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Across those five matches, the Bulgarian side scored eight goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Nordsjaelland and CSKA Sofia are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Right To Dream Park will be the first encounter between the two clubs on record.

Standings

In the Conference League, FC Nordsjaelland sit 15th and CSKA Sofia are placed 28th, with both sides needing a positive result to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: