CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 22 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between FC Motagua and LD Alajuelense will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 9:00 PM.

The match is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below, with Paramount+ carrying broadcast rights for this fixture. Watch live on Paramount+: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/3589123/175360/3065?subId1=goal-OTT&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fcollections%2Fsports-hub%2F

FC Motagua and LD Alajuelense meet in the CONCACAF Central American Cup in what shapes up as a compelling fixture between two of the region's most consistent club sides.

Motagua arrive in decent form. The Honduran outfit have won two of their last three Liga Nacional outings and will look to carry that momentum into continental competition.

Alajuelense come in as the stronger side on current form. The Costa Rican giants have won two of their last five matches and most recently edged Inter San Carlos 3-2 away from home in the Primera Division.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. These two sides met in this same competition last year, with Alajuelense winning 2-1 in the most recent encounter.

With both clubs targeting progression in the Central American Cup, neither side can afford a slip. Read on for all the information you need to watch the match live.

How to watch FC Motagua vs LD Alajuelense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for FC Motagua ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

LD Alajuelense have also yet to release official squad updates. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news before the match.

Form

FC Motagua have recorded a W-W-L-D-W record across their last five matches. They beat Platense FC 2-0 and CD Choloma 2-1 in their two most recent Liga Nacional outings, though they did suffer a 1-0 defeat to Real Espana in September. Motagua drew 0-0 with Alianza FC in their previous CONCACAF Central American Cup match. Across the five games, they have scored four goals and conceded two.

LD Alajuelense have gone W-D-D-W-W in their last five matches, showing strong consistency. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Inter San Carlos in the Primera Division, and they also put five past the same opponent earlier in September. Alajuelense have scored 12 goals across their last five fixtures, conceding four, and claimed a 3-1 win over CD Marathon in their previous CONCACAF Central American Cup outing.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on October 1, 2025, when LD Alajuelense won 2-1 against FC Motagua. In the reverse fixture from that same campaign, played on September 24, 2025, Motagua won 1-0 away at Alajuelense. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Alajuelense hold the stronger overall record, including a 5-1 win in the 2023 edition of the Central American Cup.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Motagua vs LD Alajuelense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: