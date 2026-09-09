CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 9 Sept 2026 - 23:06

Today's game between FC Motagua and Alianza FC will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 11:06 PM.

FC Motagua vs Alianza FC will be broadcast live. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture are listed below.

FC Motagua and Alianza FC meet in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both clubs carrying contrasting domestic form into this continental fixture.

Motagua arrive having gone unbeaten in three of their last five matches, though a recent draw against Atletico Independiente in Liga Nacional play showed they are not yet firing on all cylinders. Their campaign in Central American competition has been steady, with a 1-1 draw against CSD Municipal their most recent result in the tournament.

Alianza FC come into this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with CD Aguila in the Salvadoran Primera Division. The Salvadoran side has shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up a 2-0 win over Atletico Balboa, though a 2-0 defeat to Isidro Metapan earlier in the run remains a concern.

Alianza's only CONCACAF Central American Cup result in this current run was a 1-0 win away to CD Marathon, a result that demonstrated their ability to grind out results on the road.

Motagua's home support will be a factor, and the Honduran club will look to their Liga Nacional form — including a 4-1 win over Lobos UPNFM — as evidence they can impose themselves when the occasion demands.

With both sides knowing the importance of this fixture in the context of the group, the match carries real weight for their respective Central American ambitions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch FC Motagua vs Alianza FC, including live stream and TV channel information, read on.

How to watch FC Motagua vs Alianza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for FC Motagua is not yet confirmed, with no coach, probable lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alianza FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

FC Motagua have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Atletico Independiente in Liga Nacional play. A 4-1 win over Lobos UPNFM stands as their strongest result in that run, though a 3-1 defeat to CD Olimpia earlier in the period shows they are not without vulnerability. Across five matches, Motagua scored eight goals and conceded six.

Alianza FC have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against CD Aguila in the Primera Division. A 2-0 win over Atletico Balboa represents the clearest victory in that stretch, and their 1-0 away win against CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Central American Cup adds continental credibility. Alianza scored seven goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2020, when Alianza FC and FC Motagua drew 1-1 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Before that, Motagua won 3-0 at home in November 2019, with an earlier 1-1 draw in El Salvador that same month rounding out the three recorded meetings. Across those three fixtures, neither side has managed to establish a clear head-to-head advantage, with Motagua holding one win to their name and the other two matches ending level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Motagua vs Alianza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: