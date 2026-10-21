Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MCH Arena

Today's game between FC Midtjylland and St.Truiden will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

FC Midtjylland vs St. Truiden is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

FC Midtjylland host St. Truiden at the MCH Arena in Herning in the UEFA Conference League, with Mike Tullberg's Danish side looking to build on their European campaign in front of their home crowd.

Midtjylland arrive at this fixture in mixed form. They drew 1-1 with Egnatia in their last Conference League outing and have recorded two draws and one defeat in their past five competitive matches alongside two wins. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Viborg in the Superleague, which will provide some confidence heading into this tie.

St. Truiden make the trip to Denmark carrying the weight of a difficult domestic run. Frederic De Meyer's side have lost three of their last five First Division A matches, though they did beat Iberia 1999 2-0 in their previous Conference League fixture, a result that showed they can produce in European competition.

The Belgian club's inconsistency in domestic play contrasts with that Conference League win, and Midtjylland will be looking to exploit any lack of rhythm in the visitors' game at the MCH Arena.

With both sides sitting at different points in the Conference League table, this fixture carries real weight for Midtjylland's ambitions in the competition. TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mike Tullberg is without several players for this Conference League tie. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado, and Magnus Jensen are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Tullberg's projected XI includes Nordin Bakker, Ousmane Diao, Mads Bech, Rasmus Kristensen, David Martinez, Julius Emefile, Denil Castillo, Philip Billing, Hyun-Seok Hong, Gue-Sung Cho, and Mileta Rajovic.

For St. Truiden, Frederic De Meyer has one injury concern to manage, with Arbnor Muja ruled out. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. De Meyer's projected starting XI is expected to feature Leo Kokubo, Robert-Jan Vanwesemael, Shogo Taniguchi, Visar Musliu, Joedrick Pupe, Nelson Ishiwatari, Abdoulaye Sissako, Ryan Merlen, Ilias Sebaoui, Nathanael Mbuku, and Samed Bazdar.

Form

FC Midtjylland have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Viborg in the Superleague, and they also beat FC Koebenhavn 2-1 in that run. The draw against Egnatia in the Conference League and two Superleague draws against OB show a side that has found it difficult to close out games consistently. Their only defeat came 2-3 against Fredericia in a friendly, which carries limited competitive weight.

St. Truiden have won one and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws recorded. Their most recent result was a 4-1 cup win over Lommel, and they claimed a 2-0 Conference League victory over Iberia 1999 before that. Three league defeats, including a 4-3 loss to KV Mechelen and a 0-2 reverse against Westerlo, highlight their domestic struggles. Across five matches, St. Truiden have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Midtjylland and St. Truiden are available in the current dataset. This Conference League fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, FC Midtjylland currently sit in 15th place while St. Truiden are in fifth. That gap means Midtjylland are under greater pressure to collect points at home, while St. Truiden arrive with an opportunity to strengthen their position near the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: