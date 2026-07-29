Europa League Qualification - Game Week 2 30 Jul 2026 - 13:00 MCH Arena

Today's game between FC Midtjylland and Besiktas will kick-off at Jul 30, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Midtjylland vs Besiktas is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Midtjylland host Besiktas at MCH Arena in Herning in the second leg of their Europa League Qualification tie, with the Turkish side holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Mike Tullberg's side need to overturn that deficit on home soil to progress, making this a must-win fixture for the Danish champions. They arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten Soenderjyske Fodbold 2-3 in the Superleague just days before this second leg.

Besiktas travel to Denmark under Vincenzo Italiano, who has made a strong early impression since taking charge. The Istanbul club won the first leg with a single goal and will back themselves to defend that lead or add to it on the road.

Off the pitch, Besiktas have been active in the transfer market. A move for Mohamed Salah had gathered momentum, though recent reports suggest that deal is now in serious doubt, with the club exploring alternative targets. That uncertainty in the squad could prove a distraction ahead of a fixture with real stakes.

Midtjylland's supporters will fill MCH Arena expecting an attacking response. The home side scored freely in pre-season and will need that cutting edge to count when it matters most in a competitive European tie.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch FC Midtjylland vs Besiktas, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Midtjylland vs Besiktas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland will be without Ousmane Diao, Mikel Gogorza, and Junior Brumado through injury, while Friday Etim serves a suspension. Coach Mike Tullberg's projected XI features Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Mads Bech, Rasmus Kristensen, Philip Billing, Dario Osorio, Valdemar Byskov, Pedro Bravo, Beni Junior, Gue-Sung Cho, and Franculino.

Besiktas are without Wilfred Ndidi through injury, and Felix Uduokhai is suspended. Vincenzo Italiano is expected to line up with Alexander Nuebel in goal, supported by Ridvan Yilmaz, Emirhan Topcu, Amir Murillo, Tiago Djalo, Vaclav Cerny, Junior Olaitan, Ilhan Fakili, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, and Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

Form

FC Midtjylland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in the first leg of this tie against Besiktas, a 1-0 loss. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win at Soenderjyske Fodbold in the Superleague. Pre-season form was strong, including a 0-6 win over Cardiff City and a 4-2 victory against Silkeborg, suggesting the goals are flowing freely for Tullberg's squad.

Besiktas have a more mixed recent record, with one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings before the first leg. Their 1-0 victory over Midtjylland was the standout result, while they drew 1-1 with Malzenice and were held 0-0 by Mosonmagyarovari TE 1904 in pre-season. A 3-2 defeat to Spartak Trnava was the low point of their preparation.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to the current tie. Besiktas won the first leg 1-0 at home on July 23, 2026, in the Europa League Qualification. That is the only meeting between the sides in the available data.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Midtjylland vs Besiktas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: